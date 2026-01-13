Reza Pahlavi has been living in exile for around 47 years. Keystone

Protests against poverty and mismanagement are coming to a head in Iran. Hundreds are dead, thousands arrested - and exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi is calling for resistance. But what does he have to say?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thousands of people in Iran have been protesting for weeks against poverty, inflation and the economic crisis.

According to activists, hundreds of demonstrators have been killed and over ten thousand arrested.

Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi is calling for resistance. But who is he actually? Show more

For around two weeks, there have been nationwide protests in Iran against poverty, high inflation and the weak economic situation. According to activists, the demonstrations have spread to 186 cities.

In addition, 483 demonstrators are said to have been killed, reported the US-based human rights network HRANA. A total of 544 people have died so far, including children and security forces, and around 10,700 people have been arrested.

Massive protests against the government had already taken place in the Iranian capital on Thursday. Uncredited/UGC/AP/dpa

The demonstrations in Iran reached their peak last week. Even after Reza Pahlavi - more on him in a moment - called on the population to take to the streets.

In addition to the occupation of central streets in the cities, all institutions that are responsible for the propaganda of the state leadership and the interruption of communication are now "legitimate targets", he explained on the "X" platform. Currently, Pahlavi frequently comments on X and on events in Iran, but due to the internet ban, it is unclear whether and to what extent people in Iran are even able to see his demands.

Beloved people of Iran, my courageous compatriots,



Over the past two weeks—especially in the last four days—you have shaken the foundations of the illegitimate Islamic Republic through massive, nationwide demonstrations. Now, relying on your overwhelming response to the recent… https://t.co/o5uEd7KHsY — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 11, 2026

Pahlavi also called for the "shameful flag of the Islamic Republic" to be replaced with the old flag at all Iranian embassies and consulates outside Iran.

To our dear allies:



Please note that Iranians do not identify with the Islamic Republic’s flag, unless they are supporters of the regime.



We identify with our original lion & sun flag, a one thousand-year-old emblem that carries ancient mythological significance, Zoroastrian… pic.twitter.com/seH5pgbJ2O — Elica Le Bon الیکا‌ ل بن (@elicalebon) April 22, 2024

In exile for 47 years

So who is the man whose voice is so loud right now?

Reza Pahlavi was born in 1960. He is the eldest son of the former Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the former Empress Parah Pahlavi.

He left Iran in 1978 to train as a fighter jet pilot in the USA. In 1985, he completed a bachelor's degree in political science at the University of Southern California (USC).

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the former Shah of Iran. Wikipedia

After his departure, the situation in Iran came to a dramatic head: more and more people took to the streets against the authoritarian regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

In the face of ongoing mass protests and growing pressure, the Shah fled into exile in Egypt at the beginning of 1979 - the monarchy collapsed and the Islamic Revolution fundamentally changed the country. Two years later, the Shah died of cancer.

After the death of his father, Reza Pahlavi should have become the head of Iran according to the traditional line of succession. However, he never sat on the throne due to the revolution. He is a prince without a kingdom or office.

"Change must come from within"

Pahlavi remained in the USA. He led a quiet life there: US media report that he is a frequent guest at local cafés in Washington, often without visible security. In 1986, he married Yasmine Etemand-Amini, a lawyer with whom he has three daughters.

However, he was never completely silent. He repeatedly called for protests in his own country - for example after the controversial presidential election in 2009, or in 2022 after the violent death of the young Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini, which triggered the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement. "Change must come from within," said Pahlavi at the time.

However, many of his initiatives remained ineffective. He tried several times to set up a government in exile and repeatedly forged opposition alliances. These included the Iranian National Council for Free Elections, founded in 2013.

After the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom in Iran was formed, which united prominent opposition figures and different political currents. However, this coalition also soon broke down due to internal differences.

A controversial figure

In the meantime, his tone has become more self-confident. Following Israeli airstrikes in 2025, in which several high-ranking Iranian generals were killed, Pahlavi declared at a press conference in Paris that he was prepared to lead a transitional government in the event of the collapse of the Islamic Republic. He later even presented a 100-day plan for an interim administration.

His new determination, says Pahlavi, is based on the lessons learned during his exile - and on his father's "unfinished mission". "It's not about restoring the past," he said in Paris. "It's about securing a democratic future for all Iranians."

Closeness to Western governments causes skepticism

Due to the internet blockade imposed by the government, only a few pictures and videos of the protests are getting out. In the videos, demonstrators shout "Long live the Shah" and show portraits of Reza Pahlavi. But his figure is polarizing: Not all Iranians see him as a beacon of hope - many view him with skepticism because of his origins.

In this image from a video, a masked demonstrator holds a picture of Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi during a demonstration in Tehran. sda

For his supporters, Pahlavi is the only opposition politician who is listened to internationally and credibly advocates peaceful change. Critics, on the other hand, accuse him of leaning too heavily on the West and doubt that an exiled prince could win the trust of the population in the country. Especially as he has lived most of his life in the USA.

Above all, his proximity to Western governments and media is seen as a risk within the opposition. Some fear that a change of power under his leadership could open the door to foreign interests.

Reza Pahlavi and Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel in Israel in 2023. KEYSTONE

Pahlavi's open attitude towards Israel is also a source of debate. In 2023, he met Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and last year he supported the Twelve-Day War. While some see this as a strategic rapprochement - a possible alliance against the mullah regime and the revival of pre-revolutionary friendships - others see it as distancing himself from Iran's Arab allies.

No more monarchy

"Victory is yours," Pahlavi recently declared to Iranians in a video message on Instagram. In a guest article for the Washington Post, he wrote that he wanted to lead the country on a democratic path.

In any case, Pahlavi does not want to establish a monarchy should the regime fall. He only wanted to help with the transition to a new state. He wants to bring together different forces to ensure stability, draw up a constitution and facilitate free elections. His aim is "not to dictate the outcome, but to guarantee the process".

In view of the massive repression in the country, it remains difficult to assess the extent of his actual support. For some, the name Pahlavi stands for lost strength, for others for the shadows of authoritarian rule.