A new government is currently being elected in Nepal - and the most promising candidate for the office of prime minister is Balendra Shah, once a rapper and mayor. Who is this man?

Following mass protests against corruption and nepotism in Nepal, Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli resigned and new elections were called.

The popular rapper and ex-mayor Balendra "Balen" Shah, symbolic figure of the younger generation, led the reform party RSP to a surprising election victory.

Although his party did not achieve an absolute majority, Shah is now considered the favorite to become the new prime minister. Show more

Last September, thousands of people in Nepal took to the streets against the corrupt elites in their country. They demanded equal opportunities when looking for a job, but above all an end to nepotism. Because this is slowing down the country's development: Around seven percent of the predominantly young population have emigrated to work on construction sites in the rich Gulf states, for example.

The situation escalated in late summer after the communist ruling coalition blocked social media. Demonstrators set fire to the parliament, the luxury Hilton hotel and the private homes of politicians. The police fired without warning. 77 people lost their lives and over 2000 were injured. In the end, the then 73-year-old Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli resigned.

On March 5, a new government was elected in Nepal - and a new prime minister is being sought. The greatest hope of Generation Z is the 35-year-old rapper Balendra "Baleh" Shah.

Once a rapper, then mayor

Balendra Shah is best known in Nepal as "Balen". However, not much is really known about his private life. Except that he comes from a low caste, has a two-year-old daughter and his wife works in the healthcare sector. He himself completed a degree in civil engineering at the Himalayan White House Institute of Technology in Nepal and then went on to complete a master's degree in structural engineering in India.

In 2013, he became known for his music and became one of the country's best-known rappers. In his lyrics, he addressed labor migration, social inequality and the desire for political change.

In 2022, however, he ended his music career to enter politics. With success: he was surprisingly elected mayor of Kathmandu, the Nepalese capital. As a non-party member. During his time in office, he campaigned for a cleaner city and better access to schools and hospitals. At the same time, he cracked down on homeless people and street vendors. This behaviour was criticized by some human rights organizations.

In January 2026, he resigned as mayor to become Prime Minister of Nepal. Shah stood as the lead candidate of the fledgling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). He has only been with the party since December. Its biggest opponents in the elections were the more left-leaning Nepali Congress Party and the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist).

"I am a person who acts"

But why is Shah popular with so many young people? There are various reasons: On the one hand because he stood up to the corrupt establishment, and on the other because of his successes as mayor.

"I am a person who acts," says Shah. "If you give me a job to do, I will do it." This resonates particularly well with Nepal's youth. During the protests last year, he also clearly sided with the young people. After the historic uprising, he wrote on social media: "Dear Gen Z, your oppressor has stepped down. Now your generation must lead the country. Be prepared."

His social media appearances are also popular. He reaches millions with direct video messages and pointed attacks on the establishment. His appearances spread at a rapid pace, his statements go viral - and for many young people, he comes across as much more authentic than the established politicians. He also has a trademark: his black sunglasses.

Big plans for the future

In February 2026, his party published its election manifesto. It envisages the creation of 1.2 million jobs in order to stem involuntary migration. The party also wants to increase per capita income by half within five years, double economic output to a gross domestic product of 100 billion US dollars and establish a social safety net with universal health insurance.

However, the hastily compiled program remains vague on many points, especially in foreign policy. Squeezed between the two superpowers China and India, Nepal is dependent on good relations with both neighbors.

A few months ago, Balen caused a stir with a Facebook post: "Fuck America, fuck India, fuck China," he wrote. What exactly he meant by this is unclear. The post has since been deleted.

Shah otherwise largely avoids media appearances. However, in an interview with the Financial Times during the election campaign, he declared that he wanted to be "the candidate for all of Nepal".

Clear victory for the RSP

Last Thursday, the time had finally come: the people of Nepal were able to cast their votes. Elections were held for 275 seats in parliament: 165 direct seats and 110 seats allocated to parties according to the national vote share.

The first counts were expected on Friday morning. Early on in the election, it looked like a clear victory for Shah's party. The media even spoke of a landslide victory.

According to official partial results, RSP had won 124 of the 165 direct mandates in the lower house by midday on Sunday. Nepal's lower house is crucial as it is the more powerful chamber of parliament, passing laws, forming the government and approving the budget. His party was also well ahead in the second votes.

With the party's success, Shah has a good chance of becoming the new Prime Minister of Nepal. However, he has not yet been officially elected. The RSP did not achieve an absolute majority in the 275-seat parliament. They need at least 138 seats to form a stable government. The final results are still being counted. It will soon become clear whether Shah will actually become prime minister.