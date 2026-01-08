ICE agents by the woman's car: the fatal shooting occurs shortly after this recording. X

The city of Minneapolis is on edge following the shooting death of a 37-year-old woman by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. Video footage and eyewitnesses contradict the US government's version of events.

Minneapolis is in turmoil following the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman. Protests erupted in the afternoon of January 7 following the incident, with hundreds of people gathering at the scene of the crime.

The Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, accused the federal authorities of escalating the situation and called on the immigration authorities to leave the city in no uncertain terms.

Further details are now emerging. Videos have emerged showing the crime. blue News is not showing these videos for reasons of confidentiality. However, it is not clear from the footage that the woman actually tried to run over an ICE officer, as the US Department of Homeland Security and President Trump are claiming. None of the videos known to date show such a moment.

"New York Times" contradicts official account

Trump had stated on his Truth Social platform that the woman had attacked an officer "violently and intentionally" and that the officer had fired in self-defense. This account contradicts the footage.

The New York Times was also able to speak to an eyewitness. The man described how an ICE officer shouted at the woman to stop. He then shouted "stop" - and "not even a second later" fired three times. It is not clear from the videos whether the vehicle even touched the officer.

The "New York Times" also writes, citing several eyewitnesses, that the officer did not fall or stumble after the shots, but was able to continue walking on his own. This also contradicts the official account of the US authorities.

"ICE agents are heroes"

The US Department of Homeland Security is nevertheless sticking to its version. Secretary Kristi Noem spoke of a "defensive" use of firearms to protect the officers. The White House also defended the operation and described the ICE agents involved as "heroes".

Vice President JD Vance wrote on X: "We stand behind every ICE agent. To the radicals who attack them, release their personal information, and threaten them: congratulations, we will work harder to enforce the law."

I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them.



The city of Minneapolis vehemently disagrees with this reading. After viewing the videos, Mayor Frey again declared that the self-defense narrative was "bullshit". The presence of ICE officers brings chaos to the city, he said.

The case is currently under investigation. The authorities are investigating the use of firearms, while the federal government and the city are publicly contradicting themselves. The presumption of innocence applies to all involved until the investigation is legally concluded.