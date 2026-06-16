Switzerland is one of Brussels’ closest partners and shares common values with the EU. (File photo) Keystone

The EU sees bilateral treaty packages as the only way to ensure stable relations with Switzerland. This is evident from an assessment by member states.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to EU member states, the stabilization and further development of relations between Switzerland and the EU is only possible through a bilateral agreement package. On Tuesday in Luxembourg, EU member states conducted an assessment of relations with Switzerland.

The status quo is not a viable alternative, as the existing agreements would erode and lead to political instability, according to the conclusions of the Council of Member States. The Council noted that the new agreements were negotiated as a package and should enter into force as such.

Furthermore, the Council expects Switzerland to participate in the Erasmus+ education program as of January 1, 2027. Both sides agreed to this in the package of agreements, as noted in the conclusions.

The conclusions on relations with Switzerland are the first since 2019. Normally, this assessment should take place every two years, but following the breakdown of negotiations on a framework agreement in May 2021, there was a lack of will in Brussels to proceed.