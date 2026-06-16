  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Switzerland–EU relations Treaty package as the only viable option

SDA

16.6.2026 - 11:33

Switzerland is one of Brussels’ closest partners and shares common values with the EU. (File photo)
Switzerland is one of Brussels’ closest partners and shares common values with the EU. (File photo)
Keystone

The EU sees bilateral treaty packages as the only way to ensure stable relations with Switzerland. This is evident from an assessment by member states.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 11:33

16.06.2026, 12:17

According to EU member states, the stabilization and further development of relations between Switzerland and the EU is only possible through a bilateral agreement package. On Tuesday in Luxembourg, EU member states conducted an assessment of relations with Switzerland.

The status quo is not a viable alternative, as the existing agreements would erode and lead to political instability, according to the conclusions of the Council of Member States. The Council noted that the new agreements were negotiated as a package and should enter into force as such.

Furthermore, the Council expects Switzerland to participate in the Erasmus+ education program as of January 1, 2027. Both sides agreed to this in the package of agreements, as noted in the conclusions.

The conclusions on relations with Switzerland are the first since 2019. Normally, this assessment should take place every two years, but following the breakdown of negotiations on a framework agreement in May 2021, there was a lack of will in Brussels to proceed.

More from this section

Live updates on the situation in the Middle East.

Live updates on the situation in the Middle East"Without me, there would be no Israel": Trump "not happy" with Netanyahu over Lebanon

Ukraine Live Updates. New images of the Tu-22M3 bomber crash +++ Arrests following the murder of a Putin critic

Ukraine Live UpdatesNew images of the Tu-22M3 bomber crash +++ Arrests following the murder of a Putin critic

USA. Trump: Israel Must Take More Responsibility Regarding Lebanon

USATrump: Israel Must Take More Responsibility Regarding Lebanon