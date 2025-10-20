Security debate: How was it possible to break into the Louvre? - Gallery The jewelry stolen during the break-in at the Louvre is priceless (archive photo). Image: dpa The burglars were after France's crown jewels (archive image). Image: dpa The historical value of the loot is enormous (archive image). Image: dpa The police are doing everything they can to catch the burglars (archive photo). Image: dpa Security debate: How was it possible to break into the Louvre? - Gallery The jewelry stolen during the break-in at the Louvre is priceless (archive photo). Image: dpa The burglars were after France's crown jewels (archive image). Image: dpa The historical value of the loot is enormous (archive image). Image: dpa The police are doing everything they can to catch the burglars (archive photo). Image: dpa

The break-in at the Louvre has not only France in an uproar. How were the thieves able to break into the world-famous museum in broad daylight?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Unknown thieves used a lifting platform to break into the Louvre on Sunday morning and stole several works of art.

The perpetrators disguised themselves as construction workers and fled, but left behind equipment and a stolen object.

The museum remains closed for the time being - security gaps and possible omissions are the focus of the investigation. Show more

Following the spectacular break-in at the Louvre in Paris, the police are doing everything they can to catch the fugitive perpetrators and recover the priceless loot. Meanwhile, people are asking themselves: How was the brazen break-in at the world-famous museum even possible? Were there security flaws or did the perpetrators have accomplices in the museum?

How were the perpetrators able to get into the museum unnoticed?

The thieves were able to get into the Louvre using a lifting platform. X

The perpetrators went to great lengths to make their coup look like a banal operation by construction workers. They parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform at the side of the museum and set up warning cones along the road. Wearing high-visibility vests, two of the thugs then used the lifting platform to reach the balcony of the museum and smash a window. On a Sunday morning, even in Paris, there are not many people out and about at that time who would have immediately become suspicious.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati explained on TV that the perpetrators had been in the gallery for less than four minutes and had targeted specific display cases. One perpetrator had tried to set fire to the lifting platform ("nacelle") - a failed attempt that left additional traces. At the same time, a previously prepared audit report points to backlogs in the modernization of surveillance technology; the comprehensive video coverage is being upgraded, but is not yet complete in all old halls.

Are the museum staff possibly involved in the coup?

There is currently nothing to suggest this. The five museum employees who were in the vicinity "at the time of the particularly rapid and brutal break-in" intervened immediately, the Ministry of Culture emphasized.

"Thanks to the professionalism and quick reaction of the Louvre staff, the perpetrators were able to flee", the ministry said. They left behind their equipment and one of the stolen objects, the crown of Empress Eugénie, the condition of which is currently being investigated.

What about the security of the Louvre, was this already an issue before the break-in?

There had been several warnings that there were problems with security. A strike by museum staff in mid-June was about working conditions on the one hand, but also about security problems on the other. Culture Minister Rachida Dati said that for 40 years there had been no interest in the security of large museums.

"Two years ago, the President of the Louvre asked the Prefect of Police for a security audit. Why? Because these museums have to adapt to new forms of crime. Today it's organized crime."

When will the Louvre reopen?

It is not yet possible to say for sure. After the break-in on Sunday morning, the museum was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day. This was to make the police's work easier. The museum was actually supposed to reopen today, Monday, possibly with a slight delay. But then the decision was made: The Louvre will remain closed. Tourists who had booked a ticket will receive a refund.

What are the consequences for France?

France is drawing the first conclusions after the coup: Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has issued instructions to all prefects to tighten security around museums and cultural sites, according to sources close to him. The decision was made after a briefing in Beauvau with Culture Minister Rachida Dati and heads of the security services to clarify what worked and where there were problems.