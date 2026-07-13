At what age are you old enough for TikTok, Snapchat, and the like? Experts have been asked by the European Commission to determine whether a social media ban is necessary. Their answers are also important for the debate in Germany.

According to experts at the European Commission, children under the age of 13 should not have unrestricted access to social media in Germany and other EU countries. However, the experts commissioned by Ursula von der Leyen are deliberately avoiding talk of a social media ban and are granting member states the freedom to set higher age limits. The recommendations could serve as a blueprint for an EU proposal after the summer.

What experts recommend for which age groups, and what changes this would bring—answers to the most important questions:

What specific recommendations do the experts have?

In general, experts advocate restricting access for children under 13 in all EU member states. Until then, according to the report, the use of social media and other potentially harmful digital services should be limited to situations where parental supervision is present or in an educational setting, and should be time-limited.

Social media should not be completely off-limits to children, as co-author Jörg Fegert explained in an interview with the German Press Agency: “Because such clear age restrictions send the wrong message.” They argue that limited access should be allowed for elementary school-aged children and preteens so that children can experiment with digital media under the guidance of their parents or at school. For toddlers, however, experts advise against any use at all until the age of two.

And what about 13 and up?

Experts acknowledge that Germany and other member countries may set higher age limits, for example, due to cultural differences. In France, for instance, a ban on children and adolescents up to age 15 is planned.

In general, however, the researchers believe that starting at age 13, young people should have increasingly independent access to age-appropriate social media platforms. Such platforms must, however, include standard safety measures, Fegert added. He refers to this as a reversal of the burden of proof.

Online platforms would have to demonstrate, through changes to their business models, that they no longer pose such significant risks to children and adolescents. According to the report, the risk of addiction arises, for example, from the ability to scroll endlessly.

What would change as a result?

Fegert hopes, in particular, that the proposals will bring about a shift in perspective. He believes that the child's healthy development should be at the center of the debate.

An age limit of 13 in the EU would not really be anything new. The European Commission requires online services to comply with their own terms of use. For data protection reasons, these terms often stipulate that users must be at least 13 years old to access the platforms.

Although the Brussels authorities have already launched an investigation into Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, the experts argue in their report that existing rules should be enforced more consistently.

What will the European Commission do about this now?

Von der Leyen said that phased access for different age groups should be considered. She emphasized that there is already consensus that there must be a minimum age at which children are allowed to use social media. During the presentation of the report, the German politician announced that the Brussels authorities would propose a plan after the summer.

The CDU politician is considered an advocate for stricter rules governing minors' use of social media. The report provides her with further arguments in support of this. The commission president emphasized: “It is quite clear that we need age-appropriate restrictions for platforms.”

Can Germany impose its own ban on social media?

In principle, Germany is allowed to dictate to the public the minimum age at which social media is permitted. In that case, parents would have to monitor whether their children are following the rules. However, many politicians in the member states want to hold the major platforms—such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and others—accountable—essentially giving them the role of gatekeepers.

However, only the EU has the legal authority to require online giants to implement age verification. The European Commission enforces the Digital Rights and Markets Act against them. National laws must therefore not overlap with EU rules. Just last week, the European Commission objected to France’s plan to ban social media for children and adolescents under the age of 15. The proposed legislation conflicted with EU rules and must now be amended.

How could a social media ban work from a technical standpoint?

An EU app is likely to play a major role here. The EUDI-Wallet digital wallet is set to become available in Germany in early 2027. It will include a feature for age verification. Users will be able to prove they are of a certain minimum age without having to store personal data such as their name or date of birth or share it with major online platforms. This age verification feature could also be important for enforcing existing rules.