Donald Trump has suffered a crushing legal defeat. A federal judge has declared a settlement with the tax authorities null and void—and has not held back on her criticism. Here are the answers to the most important questions.

Federal Judge Overturns Tax Deal A Stinging Defeat for Trump in Court—What Does This Mean for Him?

Here's what it's all about A federal judge in Florida has invalidated a controversial settlement that largely shields Trump and his family from tax audits.

The deal is invalid for the sole reason that the lawyers for both parties were working for the same person—Donald Trump.

This also renders a compensation fund for victims of allegedly politically motivated criminal prosecution obsolete.

The ruling comes at a delicate time for the U.S. president. Summary created with

Donald Trump has suffered a bitter legal defeat. A federal judge in Miami ruled that a controversial settlement with the Internal Revenue Service—which largely shields Trump and his companies from tax audits—is invalid. A planned compensation fund for victims of “politically motivated prosecution” is also illegal under this ruling.

What was the deal about, and what does the ruling mean for Donald Trump? Answers to the most important questions:

What happened?

On Monday, a federal judge in Miami ruled that President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was an impermissible attempt to “manipulate” the legal system and secure significant tax benefits. This also renders the controversial settlement with the Department of Justice null and void.

At the same time, the judge prohibited Trump, his family, and his companies from relying on the settlement in future legal proceedings. This also renders null and void the particularly controversial clause that protected Trump from future tax audits by the IRS.

In addition, the Justice Department initiated disciplinary proceedings against the lawyers involved: It referred one of Trump's attorneys, as well as high-ranking officials from the Justice Department, to the relevant bar associations for review of possible violations of professional ethics.

The federal judge’s order follows a lawsuit filed by 35 former federal judges, who had asked her to reconsider the agreement. According to the the *Washington Post* , the lawsuit—and thus the settlement as well—was inadmissible and had been negotiated “in bad faith.” The lawyers on both sides had ultimately been under Trump’s control.

What's behind this case?

Trump, as a private citizen, had sued his own government. He accused the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of not doing enough to prevent the disclosure of his tax records during his first term in office and sought $10 billion in damages.

A former employee of the tax authority had gained access to the tax returns of the Trump Organization, a family-owned business, and leaked them to the media. He was sentenced to five years in prison in 2024.

Following the lawsuit, a settlement was reached that even angered Trump’s fellow party members. Under the terms of the settlement, Trump and his companies would be largely shielded from tax audits, and a government fund worth approximately $1.8 billion would be established for alleged victims of the political manipulation of the justice system—funded by taxpayer money, of course. Congress would have no say whatsoever in the allocation of the compensation. According to the original plans, a five-member commission would have made the decisions, and Donald Trump was to be granted a veto.

The problem with the deal: Donald, as a private citizen, effectively negotiated a deal with U.S. President Trump, as Trump himself had previously admitted: “So I’m supposed to negotiate a settlement with myself.” However, the planned compensation fund had already been struck down by another federal judge last month, which is why

the Department of Justice abandoned the plan.

How does the judge justify her ruling?

In her ruling, Judge Kathleen Williams did not hold back on what was at times sharp criticism. “There is nothing ordinary about this case,” she explained. Trump and the agency under his authority in the civil proceeding were not genuine adversaries. In a court proceeding, the parties must represent opposing interests. In this case, however, the attorneys involved on both sides were subordinate to the president. “There was never any adversarial relationship between the parties; there was never a legal dispute or an issue in contention, and the question of who would prevail never arose,” Williams said.

Rather, the settlement served only to grant the president and his family immunity and to misuse taxpayer money for claims not defined by law. But the judge goes even further: With the original lawsuit, Trump and his lawyers had attempted to “manipulate” the legal system.

Trump confidant and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had signed the “backroom deal.” Social Democratic Party

What does this defeat mean for Trump?

The ruling is not expected to have any immediate impact. This is because, following massive protests—including from within the Republican Party—the government had already put the plans for the compensation fund on hold, and Trump had withdrawn his lawsuit months ago.

Politically, however, the ruling comes at a sensitive time for Trump. This week, the U.S. Congress is set to hold confirmation hearings for the new attorney general and Trump confidant Todd Blanche, who was not only involved in the case but also signed the deal himself.

In addition, the federal judge's ruling also overturns the broad ban on further tax audits. This means the IRS could now resume tax audits of Trump and his companies.

In that case, further legal disputes are also likely. Critics want to prevent the settlement from ever taking effect. “The court’s decision is important, but it does not obviate the need for Congress to take action to nullify the entire agreement and prevent similar attempts by the president to enrich himself in the future,” said Brandon DeBot, policy director of the Tax Law Center.