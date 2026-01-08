Delcy Rodríguez has moved to the top of the country following the arrest of Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro. Image. Keystone

President Nicolás Maduro calls her a "tigress", a "courageous woman" and the "daughter of a martyr". But who is Delcy Rodríguez, the woman who is now at the head of the Venezuelan government?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro, his deputy Delcy Rodríguez has taken over the Venezuelan government. At least temporarily.

The 56-year-old has had a stellar political career and is considered loyal to the regime.

She is now willing to negotiate with the USA and speaks of a "balanced and respectful" relationship between the two countries. Show more

Just a few hours after the capture of Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro by US soldiers, his deputy Delcy Rodríguez took over as head of government. She was sworn in on Monday.

The 56-year-old initially accused the Trump administration of invading the country and kidnapping its head of state. She spoke of "barbarism", called Maduro the only legitimate president of Venezuela and demanded his release.

Who is the woman who is now the interim president?

Delcy Rodríguez (l.) at her swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Miraflores Palace

Rodríguez was born in the capital Caracas in 1969. She is the daughter of Jorge Antonio, a Marxist guerrilla fighter. When she was seven years old, he died in prison. He was tortured to death for kidnapping the US businessman William Niehous in the 1970s. The American was held in the jungle for three years.

Her father was one of the co-founders of the "Liga Socialista", a small left-wing party that later became part of the alliance around Hugo Chávez, Maduro's mentor and predecessor in office. Rodríguez also rose through the ranks of this power structure - and did so rapidly.

"A courageous woman and daughter of a martyr"

After graduating from the Universidad Central de Venezuela, the lawyer was Minister of Communications and Information from 2013 to 2014. After Maduro came to power, she became foreign minister. During this time, she tried to force her way into a summit in Buenos Aires following Venezuela's exclusion from the Mercosur trade bloc.

In 2017, she also chaired the pro-government Constituent Assembly, which expanded Maduro's powers. In June 2018, Rodríguez was finally appointed Vice President. At the time, Maduro described her on "X" as "a young, courageous, experienced woman, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary and tested in a thousand battles". Since 2020, she has also been Minister of Economy, Finance and Oil, as well as Director of the Venezuelan Central Bank.

Delcy Rodríguez (l.), together with her brother Jorge Rodríguez (center) and the actual president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (r.). Picture: Keystone

In 2020, Delcy Rodríguez made international headlines in another way - with "Delcygate". She landed at Madrid airport in a private plane to meet with Spanish Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos for a few hours. This was despite the fact that she is one of the 25 people in the Maduro regime who are banned from entering the Schengen area by the European Union due to human rights violations and the dismantling of democracy in Venezuela.

In October 2025, a report in the Miami Herald once again caused a stir around Rodríguez. According to the article, she, her brother and influential Venezuelan officials are said to have suggested that the USA form a transitional government without Maduro in order to ensure the country's political stability. However, Rodríguez rejected the account as a lie and spoke of the deliberate dissemination of false information.

Her brother Jorge Rodríguez is also in politics. He is currently Minister for Communication and Information. Under Chávez, he was Vice President for one year from 2007.

The staunch socialist

The siblings are political hardliners on Maduro's side. Delcy Rodríguez is considered a staunch socialist, loyal to the regime. She becomes prominent when the regime is under international pressure, such as during Venezuela's isolation from 2017 to 2019 due to sanctions imposed by many countries or in the 2019 power struggle against opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Maduro calls the woman, who is always dressed in eye-catching, brightly colored outfits, a "tigress".

She described herself as an "enemy of the US empire". However, although her earlier statements and those shortly after Maduro's abduction were harsh and unyielding, her tone towards the USA has now softened considerably.

She is willing to negotiate and speaks of a "balanced and respectful" relationship between the US and Venezuela. "We invite the government of the United States to work with us on a cooperation agenda aimed at joint development, within the framework of international law, and contributing to the strengthening of a lasting, common coexistence," she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

She continued: "President Trump, our peoples and our regions deserve peace and dialog, not war." This has always been the attitude of President Nicolás Maduro and the entire nation. "This is the Venezuela I believe in, the Venezuela I have dedicated my life to."

US President Donald Trump had previously threatened Rodríguez in an interview with the newspaper "The Atlantic". "If she doesn't do the right thing, she will pay a very high price, probably higher than Maduro," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Nobody knows exactly what will happen to Venezuela now. One thing is certain: the political chess game between Caracas and Washington has just entered a new phase.