The president ahead of the Republican primary in Texas: Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the Port of Corpus Christi. Image: Keystone

Texas will elect a new senator this fall. A trio of Trump supporters are tearing each other apart in the Republican primaries, while the US president refuses to declare his support for any of them. For the Democrats, a media-savvy pastor's grandson is running against a black power woman.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today's primaries in Texas have something of the "Dallas" and "Denver" clan about them: that's how curious the situation in the Senate race is.

Republicans have a choice between three candidates who are all Trump supporters, without the president declaring his support for any of them.

The incumbent senator is behind a challenger in the internal party race for the candidate position. At the same time, the three are attacking each other in a crude manner with attack ads.

While the Democrats in Washington are lacking character heads, two of the most promising young political talents in Texas are fighting for the nomination for the senatorial election in the fall. Show more

John Cornyn has been representing Texas as a senator in Washington since 2003. On November 3 - in the mid-term elections - the Republican is seeking re-election for the fifth time.

But can Cornyn be trusted? This is questioned in an advertisement published by internal party opponents. Critics ask: What was one of his first acts in office, an amnesty for "illegals"? Didn't he vote with his political opponent eleven times and call Trump's border fence "naive"? Did the senator even want to let "illegals" vote?

Cornyn must first pass in the Republican primaries on March 3 - and US veteran Wesley Hunt has something against it. He is responsible for the clip, but is considered an outsider.

"The womanizer or the Texan workhorse?"

Cornyn's big rival is Ken Paxton: the senator is focusing his election campaign on the Attorney General of Texas. "Corrupt Ken Paxton cheated on his wife," denounces one of Cornyn's commercials. Republicans have a choice: "The womanizer and cheater or the Texas workhorse?"

The senator's team has even set up a website called KenStoppers.com, where anonymous tips on further offenses by Paxton are to be reported. There you can also read, "When Paxton saw a Montblanc pen worth $1,000 left in the courthouse, he pocketed it."

In fact, Paxton's wife filed for divorce in July 2025 on the grounds of infidelity, which Corcyn exploited mercilessly. That's why even the Attorney General's daughter is now speaking out: "My father is not perfect, none of us are," writes Mattie Hayworth. And: "Go get her, Dad. We love you and we're with you."

"Republicans are freaking out about the Senate race"

Why is Corcyn going after Paxtons like this? The rival is outpacing the incumbent in polls among Republicans. 36 percent want to enter the race with Paxton, 34 percent back the incumbent senator and 26 percent want to vote for Wesley Hunt, reports the University of Texas.

The party is under tension: "Republicans are freaking out about the Senate race in Texas", analyzes "Politico"."Their increasingly vicious intra-party infighting could cost them a key Senate seat." John Thune, the Republican majority leader in Texas, warns his party colleagues that the Democrats could end up winning.

If Paxton wins, the Republicans would have to put more money into the election campaign in Texas, which would take resources away from campaigns in states such as North Carolina, Georgia or Michigan. Majority Leader Thune is also backing Cornyn, but Paxton is confident of victory. A possible run-off election would take place in May.

"Support all three": Trump does not want to commit himself

What all three Republican candidates have in common is that they all swear allegiance to Donald Trump. However, the President has not yet declared his support for any of the three men: "They have all supported me. They are all good. We'll see what happens. But I support all three," CNN quotes him as saying.

Trump is in Texas today because the GOP is in trouble. Presidents don’t campaign in “safe” states unless something’s wrong. And, there's a lot wrong right now. Texans have suffered under one party rule for too long.



[image or embed] — Jessica Tarlov (@jessicatarlov.bsky.social) 27. Februar 2026 um 23:59

Attack ads aimed at outdoing the internal party competition have not been seen among the Democrats for a long time. The candidates are quite different: On the one hand, Jasmine Crockett, a black MP who has now made a name for herself nationally because she is pithy, clever, competent and quick-witted.

On the other side, she is being challenged for the Democrats' top spot by someone who is described as a rising star in the party firmament: James Talarico, the pastor's grandson with a Christian underpinning and a teaching degree who can also appeal to Texas' God-fearing country folk.

Democrats: Two of the "most promising" candidates

Crockett is considered the favorite in the Democratic primaries, but Talarico is gaining profile - not least because of an interview with the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that was not allowed to be broadcast on TV. Due to the broadcaster's self-censorship, the interview became a hit online: it was viewed 9 million times on YouTube alone.

Talarico peddles his faith, but at the same time speaks out against a "cancer" that has infected his church: "The sin that is Christian nationalism", as he puts it in a sermon in October 2023. He is the candidate who also appeals to more conservative voters: he tells Stephen Colbert that visitors often say to him after events that they are not actually Democratic voters.

Talarico likes to say, “The biggest divide in our country is not left versus right, it’s top versus bottom. Billionaires want us looking left and right at each other so that we’re not looking up at them.” Like Pete Buttigieg, he thrives on Fox News.



[image or embed] — M 💓 (@liveadivinelife.bsky.social) 25. Februar 2026 um 23:09

What Talarico has in common with his biggest rival, apart from his party membership, is his young age: he is only 36 years old, while Jasmine Crockett is only eight years older. "The problem [for the Democrats] is that two of their more promising candidates are vying for a single seat," analyzes "The New Yorker".

Tight race for the Democrats

Who will win the race: the shirt-sleeve or the preacher? "Crockett vs Talarico is a clash of Democratic styles in the Texas primary", summarizes "USA Today". "Politico" agrees: "The race has been fought much more on the style of the candidates than on ideological or policy differences."

Crockett is ahead in the polls ahead of today's Democratic primary. The University of Texas put her at 56 percent, while Talarico is at 44 percent - see video above. A more recent poll by Emerson College Polling/KXAN, on the other hand, puts him at 52 percent - and the favorite Crockett at just 47 percent.

Good things are still happening. Early voting numbers in Texas and results in special elections in Pennsylvania point to growing Democratic enthusiasm heading into the midterms. And the USA women's Olympic hockey team reminded us all that excellence and integrity can still shine through the noise.



[image or embed] — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 1. März 2026 um 20:01

And so these Texas primaries today say a lot about what's going on in the US. A ruling party that is tearing itself apart without the master intervening. An incumbent alpha dog who may not even be allowed to enter the race because he is being ousted from his own ranks. An opponent who hardly scores with cool heads in political Washington, but is burning two of them in Texas. What a waste!