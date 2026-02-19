  1. Residential Customers
Water level at record low A warship from the 17th century suddenly appears

Adrian Kammer

19.2.2026

Due to a weather phenomenon, the Baltic Sea is at its lowest water level for 140 years. As a result, an old shipwreck came to light in Stockholm, but only for a short time.

19.02.2026, 13:03

19.02.2026, 13:04

The wreck of a historic warship has become visible off the Stockholm island of Kastellholmen. Normally, the wreck lies beneath the surface of the sea. However, the current unusually low water level briefly exposed parts of the hull.

According to experts, the water in the Baltic Sea has not been this low for 140 years. This is due to the high pressure area over Scandinavia that has persisted since January. The easterly winds pushed the water through the Kattegat into the North Sea.

Ship was deliberately sunk in 1640

Archaeologists believe that it is a warship from the 17th century. The boat was deliberately sunk in 1640.

You can see exactly what this is all about in our video.

