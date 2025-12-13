  1. Residential Customers
Nicole Agostini

In Hertfordshire, Great Britain, a harmless window cleaning job suddenly turns into an animal nightmare: a rat falls from the roof and the two cleaners react in panic and instinctively.

13.12.2025

Afraid of rats? You're not the only person who would panic if they saw a large rat. And that's exactly how two window cleaners in Hertfordshire, UK, felt.

As the two cleaners were cleaning the outside windows of a house, a rat suddenly fell from the roof and ran straight towards the man. He did not react happily. But you can find out what he did next in the video.

