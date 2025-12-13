In Hertfordshire, Great Britain, a harmless window cleaning job suddenly turns into an animal nightmare: a rat falls from the roof and the two cleaners react in panic and instinctively.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A window cleaner and a window cleaner in Hertfordshire, UK, were surprised at work by a rat that suddenly fell from the roof.

The rat ran straight at the man - he reacted in panic.

The whole incident was captured by the surveillance camera installed in the courtyard. Show more

Afraid of rats? You're not the only person who would panic if they saw a large rat. And that's exactly how two window cleaners in Hertfordshire, UK, felt.

As the two cleaners were cleaning the outside windows of a house, a rat suddenly fell from the roof and ran straight towards the man. He did not react happily. But you can find out what he did next in the video.

