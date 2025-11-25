Indochinese tigers are already extinct in many countries. (archive picture) Bild: Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The trade in tigers and tiger parts continues to spread. Criminal networks are becoming increasingly powerful. Is there now a threat of a world without wild tigers?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The illegal trade in tigers is on the increase and has reached existentially threatening proportions.

From 100,000 animals a century ago, the population has now fallen to between 3700 and 5500 animals.

Now there is a threat of a world without wild tigers. Show more

The illegal trade in tigers has reached existentially threatening proportions. This is the conclusion reached by the species conservation network Traffic in a report published on Tuesday, which traces the development over a period of 25 years. According to the report, law enforcement authorities have confiscated an average of nine of the big cats every month worldwide in the past five years alone.

According to Traffic, the criminal networks responsible for the illegal wildlife trade are developing at a speed that species conservation efforts cannot keep up with. According to the report, the global population of wild tigers has shrunk from around 100,000 a century ago to between 3700 and 5500 today.

Breeding programs promote illegal wildlife trade

According to experts, the development is being promoted by captive breeding programs, confiscations shortly after poaching or before the dismemberment of hunted animals for further processing and the sale of individual body parts. They cite an increasing demand for exotic pets or taxidermy as other possible influencing factors.

Most of the finds were made in the 13 countries with wild tiger populations, above all in India with the largest tiger population, as well as in China, Indonesia and Vietnam. However, countries without wild tigers, including Mexico, the USA and the UK, also reported a significant number of incidents. Although law enforcement has been stepped up, trade has also increased, according to the report, which highlights alarming trends.

Nine animals per month over a period of 66 months

Between 2000 and mid-2025, law enforcement agencies worldwide registered 2551 seizures involving at least 3808 tigers. Between 2020 and June 2025 alone, there were 765 seizures, equivalent to 573 tigers - around nine animals per month over a period of 66 months. The most dramatic single year was 2019 with 141 documented seizures, followed by 2023 with 139 cases.

While the increase in cases reflects increased efforts by authorities, it also reflects an escalation in criminal activity and a high demand for tigers and their body parts, said Ramacandra Wong, a co-author of the report and an expert in analyzing wildlife-related crime.

Shift to trade in whole animals

The analysis also shows an increasing shift in the trade of tiger parts to whole animals. In the 2000s, body parts still accounted for 90 percent of all seizures. Since 2020, this proportion has fallen to 60 percent in favor of complete carcasses or live animals. Today, more than 40 percent of seizures in countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Russia involve whole animals.

Leigh Henry, director of wildlife conservation at WWF, told the AP news agency that the surge in whole animal trade underlines the significant role that captive tiger breeding programs play in the illegal trade. There is a threat of a world without wild tigers.

Authors recommend priorities for investigation

Based on their findings, the authors of the Traffic report make recommendations on hotspots on which investigations should focus. The Indonesian region of Aceh, the tiger reserves of India and Bangladesh, the border area between Laos and Vietnam and the economic centers of Vietnam, including the capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, are named.

Demand varies from region to region. According to the report, in Mexico and the USA it is mainly live tigers, often for the exotic pet market. In Europe, the market is more focused on processed products made from tiger parts, for example for traditional medicines or for decorative purposes. In Asia, the range extends from skins, bones and claws to complete carcasses, which are used in fashion or traditional medicine.