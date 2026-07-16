A tender embrace on the big screen, millions of views, and a global backlash: Exactly one year ago, a supposed couple at a Coldplay concert unwittingly became internet stars. That brief moment cost both of them their jobs—and continues to haunt those involved to this day.

Caught at a Concert A year ago, this scandal became an internet sensation—and it continues to have repercussions to this day

Here's what it's all about A year ago, the Coldplay “Kiss Cam” scandal involving Andy Byron, then-CEO of Astronomer, and HR director Kristin Cabot made headlines around the world.

Both lost their jobs after the video went viral, and the internet produced millions of memes.

Cabot is now speaking openly about death threats, hatred—and why she feels let down by Byron. Summary created with

It was really just a perfectly ordinary moment at a Coldplay concert in Boston. The “Kiss Cam” pans across the stadium and lingers on a couple embracing tenderly. But instead of laughing or waving, they both panic and hide from the camera.

Just a few hours later, half the world knows why.

Andy Byron, CEO of the U.S. tech company Astronomer, was not out with his wife, but with his HR director, Kristin Cabot. An embarrassing moment at the stadium turned into one of the biggest viral hits of the year—with consequences that are still being felt today.

The video went viral

No sooner had the clip gone online than it went viral on TikTok, X, and Instagram. Millions of people watched as Byron ducked and Cabot hid her face behind her hands.

Even Coldplay singer Chris Martin immediately sensed that something might be off. “Either those two are having an affair, or they’re just really shy,” he joked from the stage.

Within a few hours, what had started as a concert prank had become a global internet phenomenon.

The internet showed no mercy

What followed was a veritable avalanche of memes.

The Internet made fun of practically every detail. Countless “The Office” memes and parodies of the couple’s frantic attempt to escape sprang up. Even other people named Andy Byron had to clarify on social media that they were not the CEO in question.

Hardly any other viral moment in recent years has been exploited to this extent.

You can read more about the memes from a year ago here Auf Grossbildschirm gefilmt Firmenchef fliegt mit Affäre an Konzert auf – jetzt dreht das Netz durch

What started as an internet joke quickly turned into a corporate problem.

First, Andy Byron was placed on leave; shortly thereafter, he resigned as CEO. Kristin Cabot also left the company shortly after that. Thus, a moment at the stadium that lasted just a few seconds cost both of them their top jobs. Astronomer had to spend weeks addressing a private incident that suddenly made headlines around the world.

For her, the real nightmare didn't begin until after that

As the memes slowly faded away, a difficult time began for Kristin Cabot.

In interviews, she later said that she had barely dared to leave the house for days on end. She received hundreds of calls, countless hate messages, and, by her own account, around 50 to 60 death threats. She said it was particularly distressing that her two children were also afraid something might happen to her.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Looking back, she herself says, “I made a mistake.” But she believes the price she paid was disproportionate.

A year later, she settles the score with her ex-boss

Cabot has since completely cut off contact with Andy Byron. “There’s no longer any relationship between us,” she says today.

She said she was particularly disappointed that Byron had remained silent in public until now. She felt left to deal with the consequences on her own. While he was able to step back, she had to constantly explain and justify herself.

She also makes serious accusations. She says Byron “was not the person he portrayed himself to be.” For her, honesty is non-negotiable. Much of what he told her about his personal life was not true.

The buzz surrounding the scandal has died down online. But Cabot is still recognized on the street. “My greatest wish,” she says, “is simply to be left in peace. And to not be recognized all the time anymore.”