One person dead, 29 injured, and a manhunt across Berlin: The suspected attack on Christopher Street Day kept the German capital on edge for nearly a day. Here’s what happened.

Report on the CSD Assassination Abdul B. talks to his father on the phone—then he gets into the white van

Here's what it's all about Abdul B. is alleged to have deliberately driven a van into a crowd of people.

The 21-year-old was already known to the authorities as a radicalized individual.

Tips from people in his circle led police to a garden gazebo in Berlin-Spandau on Sunday. Summary created with

On Saturday evening, a van plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of Berlin’s Christopher Street Day. One woman died, and 29 others were injured. Less than 24 hours later, the manhunt ended with fatal gunshots at an allotment garden complex.

blue News reconstructs the sequence of events.

Before the crime: Abdul B. is known to the authorities

According to the Berlin State Attorney General's Office, 21-year-old Abdul B. was already known to have been radicalized prior to the attack.

In 2025, he is said to have made several attempts to join the Islamic State terrorist group while abroad. He was arrested in Lebanon and detained again upon his return to Germany.

In May 2026, a Berlin court sentenced him to one year and ten months in juvenile detention for, among other things, preparing a serious act of violence that endangered the state. The arrest warrant was revoked. The Office of the Attorney General filed an appeal against the decision.

As recently as early July, investigators searched his apartment in connection with a possible violation of the firearms law. According to the authorities, they found only a toy gun.

Shortly before the crime, Abdul B. also spoke on the phone with his father . “We talked just like we do every day,” his father said.

Saturday, shortly before 10 p.m.: The van drives into the crowd

Hundreds of thousands of people are celebrating Christopher Street Day in Berlin on Saturday. The parade itself is largely over, but the closing ceremony is still underway in the Tiergarten area.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a white rental van turns off Lennéstrasse onto Tiergarten.

According to the investigation so far, the driver steered the vehicle at high speed and with deliberate steering maneuvers down a path through the crowd. One woman was killed, and 29 people were injured.

According to Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, the driver then got out of the vehicle and attacked other people with a stabbing weapon. This possible second phase of the crime is still under investigation.

Saturday night: The CSD is called off

Shortly after the incident, the organizers called off the festival.

Visitors are asked to leave the premises calmly and to avoid the area around Lennéstrasse. The CSD is warning of the danger via social media.

You can also find all the information about the assassination here: Angriff am CSD in Berlin Abdul B. war in Therapie – Arzt sah keine Hoffnung

Emergency responders are treating the injured. Emergency counselors are providing support to eyewitnesses and shocked partygoers.

The driver abandons the van and flees.

Overnight: Investigators Find First Clues

The police are securing the crime scene and beginning to examine the vehicle that was left behind.

Since the rental van is believed to have been rented under the suspect’s real name, investigators quickly zero in on Abdul B. Among other things, they find his cell phone in the vehicle. At the same time, initial leads point to Berlin’s Islamist scene.

Authorities are increasingly treating this as a targeted, Islamist-motivated attack.

Sunday morning: Public appeal for information regarding Abdul B.

Early Sunday morning, the police released a photo of the 21-year-old and asked the public for help.

Law enforcement officers are searching an apartment in Berlin where Abdul B. is believed to have last lived. Forensic investigators are removing items from the apartment, but the suspect has not been found there.

Meanwhile, Berlin is preparing for memorial events. The Federal Prosecutor's Office will later take over the investigation into the suspected Islamist terrorism.

Sunday afternoon: Clues lead to Plot 46

According to several media outlets, investigators received the crucial tip from people close to the suspect .

Police officers are taking up positions this afternoon around an allotment garden complex in Berlin-Spandau. Abdul B. is believed to be hiding in a garden shed on plot 46.

The entrances are being cordoned off. Armed police officers are stationed at short intervals throughout the facility; later, the special operations unit arrives.

The president of the allotment garden association also reported seeing a second person on the plot earlier. It remains unclear whether this man is connected to the incident. There were also conflicting reports at first regarding who exactly owns the garden shed.

Sunday, around 6 p.m.: Shots fired during the SWAT raid

Around 6 p.m., the SWAT team storms the gazebo. According to police reports Abdul B. runs toward the officers with a stabbing weapon. The officers open fire on him.

Emergency responders are still trying to resuscitate the 21-year-old. However, he dies at the scene.

His death brings the manhunt—which lasted just under a day—to an end. Nevertheless, the investigation continues. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is examining, in particular, whether Abdul B. had any assistance or whether any accomplices were involved in the crime.

Federal Interior Minister Dobrindt stated that evening that there were currently no indications of any immediate further danger. However, he noted that this assessment was only a snapshot of the situation at that moment.