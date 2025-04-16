  1. Residential Customers
Canton wants investigation Abuse scandal at Uri secondary school - decades of cover-up uncovered

SDA

16.4.2025 - 08:18

The canton of Uri wants to investigate the cases of abuse at the Karl Borromäus College in Altdorf in the 1960s and 1970s. (symbolic image)
Keystone

In the 1960s and 1970s, there were cases of sexual assaults on pupils by members of religious orders at the Karl Borromäus College in Altdorf. Research by SRF shows that the acts were covered up.

Keystone-SDA

16.04.2025, 08:18

16.04.2025, 09:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The "Rundschau" reveals cases of abuse at the Uri secondary school that were covered up for years.
  • The canton of Uri wants to investigate the incidents together with the University of Zurich.
  • Those affected can come forward anonymously to share their experiences.
Show more

The Swiss television program "Rundschau" is reporting today, Wednesday, on the cases of abuse at the Uri secondary school. Research by the program shows how the principal, Benedictine abbot and government covered up the abuse for years, writes SRF.

Government councillor Georg Simmen expressed his concern about the incidents in a statement on Wednesday. He said he regretted that these students of the college had been wronged at the time and that the protection mechanisms of the public authorities had failed.

The canton of Uri wants to investigate the incidents, as it wrote in a statement on Wednesday. To this end, it wants to work together with the University of Zurich, which is investigating cases of abuse in the Catholic Church and Catholic-run institutions in a study. "It is important for us to listen and give those affected a voice", the Director of Education and Culture is quoted as saying in the communiqué.

The government is calling on those affected who wish to speak about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church to contact the researchers at the University of Zurich. They can also contact the child and youth representative of the Uri Department of Education and Culture. They put them in touch with the research team. If requested, the information will remain anonymous.

