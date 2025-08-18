At a meeting with European leaders in Washington, Donald Trump was recorded unnoticed on an open microphone. The US President made a bold assessment of Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin.

Sven Ziegler

Trump was recorded on an open microphone at a meeting in Washington.

He said he believed Putin wanted to "make a deal for him".

Experts see this as a signal that Trump is taking a softer line towards Russia. Show more

US President Donald Trump has caused a stir at a meeting with European heads of government in Washington. As recordings on social media show, he was recorded by reporters on an inadvertently open microphone as he spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds," Trump said - translated: "I think he wants to make a deal for me. As crazy as it sounds." Trump then asks the delegation to sit down.

Is Moscow continuing the war?

The remark was made just a few days after Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska. There had been no tangible results there. However, observers noted that Trump was much less confrontational towards Russia afterwards.

While European partners are pushing for stronger commitments for Ukraine, Trump's statement could be interpreted as a signal that he is counting on a personal understanding with Putin. Critics warn that this could encourage Moscow to continue the war instead of entering into serious negotiations.