According to a study, Switzerland is no longer the most competitive country in the world. After taking first place last year, Switzerland has slipped to third place, behind Singapore and Hong Kong.

According to the new IMD ranking, Singapore is the world’s most competitive country, ahead of Hong Kong and Switzerland. (File photo)

The loss of the top spot is primarily due to a sharp decline in the assessment of economic performance, according to the latest World Competitiveness Ranking published Thursday by the Lausanne-based IMD business school. Economic performance, one of the four most important competitiveness factors, slipped 24 places to 37th.

The decline is primarily attributed to the tariff dispute with the U.S. According to IMD experts, the resulting economic uncertainties have hit Switzerland hard. In contrast, the negative effects of the tariffs have been less severe in Asian countries, explained Arturo Bris, professor of finance and director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center (WCC), during a press conference.

Singapore Back in First Place

Singapore’s return to the top spot, meanwhile, is due to a broad recovery across several areas of competitiveness. In particular, business efficiency has improved.

Hong Kong, too, has managed to boost its competitiveness in terms of business efficiency, as well as in the areas of government efficiency and infrastructure, thereby overtaking Switzerland. According to the study’s authors, Switzerland’s decline in competitiveness is primarily due to a drastic deterioration in direct investment flows.

However, it should also be noted that Switzerland still ranks first in terms of government efficiency and infrastructure, said Ivo Germann, head of the Directorate for Foreign Economic Affairs at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). Switzerland’s strengths lie precisely in its ability to adapt better than large economies in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

The United States, the first truly major economic power, ranks only 10th. According to the 2026 “World Competitiveness Ranking,” Germany has once again lost ground and now ranks 23rd.

However, it is also clear that the Swiss economy is currently suffering from the high cost of living, the strong Swiss franc, and rising energy prices. This is also having an impact on longer-term growth prospects. “We believe, however, that this is a temporary phenomenon,” said Germann.

Shrinking Labor Market

IMD Director Bris points to the country’s low employment growth as an additional burden. For example, the long-term employment growth indicator has slipped into negative territory. But Switzerland has already demonstrated resilience in this area on several occasions.

Bris concluded that while a strategy of collaboration and cooperation with other countries can sometimes be more time-consuming, it usually yields more sustainable results in the long run.

The ranking compares the economic performance and institutional strength of what are now 70 economies on an annual basis. The measurement of competitiveness is based on four pillars, which in turn are underpinned by over 340 criteria.