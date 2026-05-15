US President Trump and Kremlin leader Putin are not holding hands in Beijing. But "very soon" the Russian head of state will also be traveling to China, according to the Kremlin.

DPA dpa

It is an interesting scene that is taking place this morning at the Zhongnanhai government headquarters in Beijing, where ordinary mortals are not allowed to enter. Xi Jinping shows his guest Donald Trump around the garden with its 300-year-old trees.

"Do you also bring other presidents here?" the American reportedly asks the Chinese. "No," replies Xi.

Xi Jinping was showing Trump the 300-year-old trees in the secret Zhongnanhai gardens when Trump suddenly asked: “Do you bring other presidents here?”



Xi replied: “No.”



Looks like Trump wanted to make sure the relationship package was exclusive. pic.twitter.com/iktmxxqWas — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 15, 2026

This naturally raises the question of whether the 79-year-old dreams of exclusivity. If so, there could be a rude awakening sooner than expected: Following Trump's visit, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is also planning a trip to China.

More on this "very soon"

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the preparations for the visit had been finalized and coordinated. The visit will take place "very soon", he said, but did not give an exact date.

There would also be an official statement "very soon" in coordination with Beijing, but Moscow did not want to rush ahead. The "South China Morning Post" had previously reported, citing its own sources, that the visit was planned for May 20.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not confirm the date when asked. Putin was last in Beijing last year, when the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War was celebrated with a military parade.