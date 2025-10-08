One in five Russian soldiers is said to have died in recent months. KEYSTONE

An allegedly leaked document is said to show unusually high losses for the Russian army in 2025. New data from the Ukrainian project "I want to live" and United24 Media show heavy losses for the Kremlin's army.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you New figures are said to show heavy losses for the Russian army.

According to these figures, 281,550 soldiers are said to be recorded as killed, wounded or missing; including 86,744 killed, 158,529 wounded and 33,966 missing, with an additional 2311 prisoners in Ukrainian hands.

There is no independent confirmation of these figures. Show more

The Ukrainian project "I want to live" has published new, allegedly internal casualty figures for the Russian army on the X platform. The data is said to come from a leaked Russian document; United24 Media has reproduced the list in detail. Independent verification of the data is currently not possible.

According to the figures, Russia lost a total of 281,550 soldiers from January to September 2025 - counted as killed, wounded and missing. The document gives a breakdown of 86,744 killed (including 1583 officers and 8633 fighters recruited from penal colonies), 158,529 wounded and 33,966 missing. In addition, 2311 Russian soldiers were taken prisoner by the Ukrainians, according to the reports.

Russian casualties per grouping from the leak today, Jan 1st - Sept 1st 2025 pic.twitter.com/8PnbHfgvcU — Ukraine Control Map (@UAControlMap) October 6, 2025

According to the published data, the "Center" troop grouping on the front sections around Pokrovsk and Lyman was particularly affected: 96,500 soldiers were killed, wounded or missing there, including 27,700 killed. The "North" grouping in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions recorded 53,500 losses, while the "Dnepr" unit suffered around 13,200.

No major conquests this year

The losses in equipment are also high: 13,145 vehicles and weapons systems are said to have been completely destroyed, while a further 48,458 are damaged but repairable - an average of around 7,700 affected systems per month, United24 Media continues.

Military experts quoted by the portal place the losses in the context of historical comparative figures from the Second World War - a classification that is controversial. In any case, the reports indicate that Russia was unable to take any major cities such as Pokrovsk in 2025 despite heavy losses.

Since October 2022, "I want to live" has been a hotline supported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense for Russian soldiers who want to surrender. The project regularly publishes statistics on Russian casualties. Against this background - and in view of the war propaganda on both sides - all figures should be treated with caution in the absence of independent confirmation.