According to US President Donald Trump, the war against Iran could last another four weeks - or even five, the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia is attacking Israel and oil prices are rising sharply due to the escalation in the Middle East. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

According to US President Donald Trump, the war against Iran could last four to five weeks.

Following the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump has declared that he has a shortlist of three candidates to succeed him.

As expected, oil prices initially rose significantly on Monday following the escalation in the Middle East.

The British airbase Akrotiri on Cyprus was presumably hit by a drone on Monday night. Show more

Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, the USA and Israel continued their attacks on Monday night. Iran responds with counter-attacks - and is now receiving support from an ally.



Trump: War could last four weeks - or even five

According to US President Donald Trump, the war against Iran could last another four weeks. According to the British tabloid "Daily Mail", Trump said in a telephone interview that it had been assumed from the outset that it would last around four weeks. Iran is a big country. "It will take four weeks - or less."

In an interview with the New York Times published a few hours later, Trump again said that the US military intended to continue the attack for "four to five weeks" if necessary.

Israel's Chief of Staff Ejal Zamir told senior officers in Israel in an initial assessment of the war: "Many more days of fighting lie ahead of us." Coordination with the US military is "closer than ever", Zamir said according to a military statement.

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Washington. ( Keystone/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Trump: Three "good options" for future leadership of Iran

Following the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in attacks on Iran by the USA and Israel, US President Donald Trump has declared that he has a shortlist of three candidates to succeed him. He has "three very good options" for the future leader of Iran, Trump told the New York Times on Sunday (local time). However, he would "not disclose the candidates now". Trump did not answer questions from the newspaper about whether he considers Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's National Security Council, capable of leading the Iranian government.

Larijani had declared on Sunday that an interim committee would lead the country until a successor to the Supreme Leader was elected.

Larijani led the abruptly ended negotiations on a nuclear deal with the US and was sanctioned by the Trump administration in January for his role in the crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Oil prices rise sharply due to escalation

As expected, oil prices initially rose significantly on Monday following the escalation in the Middle East. A barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent crude for delivery in April rose by up to almost 10 dollars or 14 percent in the first few minutes of trading. At 82.37 dollars, it cost more than at any time since January 2025. The price of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil also saw a double-digit percentage increase.

After the initial double-digit gains at the start of trading, oil prices had lost some of their gains by 0.30 a.m., but were still up by around nine percent.

At the weekend, Israel and the USA attacked Iran, killing the country's head of state and religious leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among others. Iran responded with counter-attacks and also restricted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important bottlenecks in the global energy trade.

Around a fifth of global oil shipments pass through the strait every day. Any disruption could cause energy prices to rise and unsettle the international markets. The member states of the oil cartel Opec+ decided on Sunday to increase daily production in order to prevent bottlenecks and excessive price rises.

Suspected drone attack on military base in the EU state of Cyprus

The British airbase Akrotiri on Cyprus was presumably hit by a drone on Monday night. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense in London, according to the PA news agency. No one was injured in the incident near the port city of Limassol. Measures are in place to protect troops in the region. "The base has responded to defend our people," it continued. Further details would be provided at a later date. It was not initially known who had fired the drone.

According to information from the Cypriot government, it is said to have been an "unmanned drone" that caused only minor damage. The situation is being closely monitored in close cooperation with the British government and the administration of the British bases. The National Security Council continues to meet without interruption.

The United Kingdom says it is taking part in a defensive military operation against Iran in the Middle East. According to Defense Secretary John Healey, British aircraft shoot down drones and missiles when they see them. The units will be launched in Bahrain and Cyprus, among other places. The UK maintains two bases there.

Members of the base have been instructed to remain in place and await further instructions. The possibility of further impacts cannot be ruled out. Explosions and sirens were also heard in the nearby town, according to Cypriot news portals.

Defense Minister Healey had warned of the danger of "increasingly indiscriminate Iranian retaliatory attacks". He told the British broadcaster Sky News that two Iranian missiles had been fired in the direction of Cyprus.

Hezbollah breaks ceasefire and attacks Israel

The Hezbollah militia in Lebanon has attacked Israel with rockets alongside Iran. According to its own statements, this was in response to the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli air strike in Iran's capital Tehran on Saturday. This was announced by the Iranian-backed militia during the night. Shortly afterwards, the Israeli army reportedly began bombing Hezbollah positions in the northern neighboring country. Eyewitnesses also reported explosions in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a stronghold of the Shiite militia.

The Israeli army announced that action would be taken against Hezbollah's decision to take part in the Iranian counter-attacks and that the militia would not be allowed to pose a threat to the state of Israel.

It is the first time since the start of a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in November 2024 that the Iranian-backed Shia militia has attacked Israel with rockets. Following the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the militia had pledged its solidarity to its allies in Tehran. The USA and Israel would "reap nothing but failure" from the confrontation, the organization's media office announced.

Hezbollah is considered one of the strongest non-state actors in the world. Even after the recent war with Israel, in which the militia was severely weakened, it is said to still have tens of thousands of fighters and great military capabilities.