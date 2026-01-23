Donald Trump is making a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia contingent on a political condition. Riyadh must normalize its relations with Israel and join the Abraham Accords. Only then will the treaty on the civilian use of nuclear energy be concluded.

Joining the Abraham Accords? According to Trump, the nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia is contingent on a rapprochement with Israel

Here's what it's all about Trump is demanding that Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel.

The proposed nuclear agreement is intended to be used exclusively for civilian purposes.

According to Trump, uranium enrichment and military purposes are out of the question. Summary created with

U.S. President Donald Trump has made the nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia contingent on the kingdom normalizing relations with Israel. To do so, Riyadh must join the so-called Abraham Accords, Trump stated Thursday on his platform, Truth Social.

The agreement on the civilian use of nuclear energy does not provide for uranium enrichment, Trump explained. It will be concluded between the U.S. Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia and excludes military purposes. It is entirely contingent on Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords, which aim to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states. Washington does not oppose civilian nuclear facilities where no enrichment takes place, Trump wrote.