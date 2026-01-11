Armed police officers secure the building of the Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf. Bild: Monika Skolimowska/dpa

The Antifa-Ost group, also known as the Hammer Gang, is alleged to have attacked neo-Nazis in Budapest. Six defendants have to stand trial in Düsseldorf. The accusation of attempted murder horrifies their lawyers.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Six defendants have to stand trial in Düsseldorf as alleged members of Antifa East.

They are alleged to have chased and beaten neo-Nazis in Budapest.

Despite the threat of extradition to Hungary, the defendants voluntarily handed themselves in to the prosecution authorities. Show more

They allegedly chased and beat neo-Nazis in Budapest: Four young women and two men aged between 22 and 24 from Jena and Leipzig will have to stand trial in Düsseldorf from Tuesday as alleged members of the Antifa-Ost, also known as the Hammer Gang, in the high-security wing of the Higher Regional Court. A demonstration with around 100 participants from the supporter scene has been announced for the start of the trial.

The Federal Prosecutor General classifies Antifa-Ost as a militant, left-wing extremist organization. In Budapest, various people were attacked with punches, batons and a hammer. In some of the attacks, the defendants are said to have accepted the death of their victims, which the prosecution classifies as attempted murder.

This, in turn, is met with horror by the defense lawyers. Not even the Hungarian judiciary saw an intent to kill, according to a press release from the lawyers. The Federal Public Prosecutor General is thus ignoring the legal assessment of the investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice.

The indictment is exaggerated and gives rise to fears of political motivation. Their clients had voluntarily handed themselves in to the prosecution authorities despite the threat of extradition to Hungary.

Attack in Erfurt

In addition to the incident in Budapest on the fringes of an international meeting of right-wing extremists ("Day of Honor"), the defendants are alleged to have attacked a saleswoman in Erfurt in April 2022 who worked in a "Thor Steinar" brand store.

The defendants allegedly punched the sales clerk numerous times in the head and upper body, one attacker hit the sales clerk with a telescopic baton and other participants sprayed butyric acid and pepper spray - also aimed at the sales clerk. In addition, the store had suffered damage of more than 65,000 euros.

The trial is taking place in Düsseldorf because two of the accused turned themselves in to the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia. The defense lawyers are also critical of this. This makes it more difficult for the defendants from Thuringia and Saxony to receive support from their families and relatives.

Slimmed-down indictment

In addition to attempted murder, the defendants are accused of forming a criminal organization and causing grievous bodily harm. The Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court had admitted a corresponding indictment by the Federal Public Prosecutor General with a few changes. The court saw no jurisdiction for fraud and theft charges.

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges at the end of June. All six defendants are currently in custody. Johann G. is considered to be the head of Antifa-Ost, and he and other alleged members are being tried in another trial at the Dresden Higher Regional Court.

US government has put group on terror list

The US government of President Donald Trump has placed Antifa East on the terror list. According to a statement from the US State Department, the group had carried out "numerous attacks against individuals it considers 'fascists' or part of the 'right-wing scene' in Germany" between 2018 and 2023.

„Antifa-Ost“ von USA als Terrorgruppe eingestuft – Deutschland vorab nicht informiert https://t.co/Ye0yeJXa6j pic.twitter.com/SH98OwCEQ9 — WELT (@welt) November 14, 2025

The German government stated that, according to the German security authorities, the potential threat posed by the group had decreased considerably. The ringleaders and particularly violent members of the group have either already been convicted or are in custody.

The judiciary in NRW is preparing for a marathon trial and has set dates for 72 trial days - until 2027. The trial will take place under increased security precautions. The defense lawyers also have to undergo an entry check and be searched for dangerous objects. Their urgent appeal against this failed at the Higher Administrative Court on Friday.

