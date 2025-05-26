Sebastian Kurz was acquitted on appeal. Helmut Fohringer/APA/dpa

Last year, a court convicted Sebastian Kurz of making false statements about the Ibiza affair. Austria's ex-chancellor has now been acquitted.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sebastian Kurz has been acquitted of the charge of making false statements by the Vienna Higher Regional Court.

This is an important stage victory for Kurz, but further investigations into the advertisements affair are still ongoing.

Despite ongoing speculation about a political comeback, he continues to emphasize that he is not planning a return. Show more

The Vienna Higher Regional Court has acquitted Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the charge of making false statements. The final judgment overturns a previous sentence of eight months' suspended imprisonment by the Vienna Regional Court.

In 2020, Kurz had been questioned before the parliament's Ibiza Committee of Inquiry about his role in the appointment of supervisory board members for the state holding company Öbag. In the opinion of the court of first instance, he had downplayed his significant influence on the appointments.

In the opinion of the Higher Regional Court, however, Kurz's answers at the time should not be considered false. According to the Senate, he did not appear to have given complete and conclusive testimony.

An important stage victory for Kurz

Kurz was relieved after the acquittal. He had been exposed to an "immense amount of confrontation with these accusations". The former chancellor announced that he would be making more detailed statements in the coming days.

For Kurz, the acquittal is an important stage victory in his dispute with the judiciary. The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) is still investigating the so-called advertisements affair.

Kurz is accused of having surveys paid for with taxpayers' money and government advertisements placed in tabloid newspapers. Kurz's team is said to have hoped for positive coverage in return for the advertisements. The former chancellor denies the allegations.

Repeated speculation about his resignation

Kurz, now active as an entrepreneur and investor, was Austria's head of government from 2017 to 2021, with an interruption of several months. The once extremely popular 38-year-old resigned in the fall of 2021 under pressure from a public prosecutor's investigation. He later left politics altogether.

The media have repeatedly speculated whether the former leader of the conservative ÖVP could return to the political stage in the medium term. He himself has so far denied any such intentions.