The military in the border region of Kashmir. Keystone-SDA

Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating. India expels all Pakistani citizens, Pakistan threatens new measures in return.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you India orders the expulsion of all Pakistanis living in India and warns against traveling to Pakistan.

The Indus Water Treaty is suspended - Pakistan speaks of a possible "act of war".

The trigger was a terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir with 26 dead, which is blamed on Pakistan. Show more

Following the deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, India has ordered the expulsion of all Pakistani nationals by April 29. "All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before their visas expire," the Ministry of External Affairs declared in New Delhi on Thursday.

Those affected in India would have to leave the country before their visas expire. The measure will come into force from Sunday. The ministry also advised compatriots currently in Pakistan to leave the country as soon as possible. Travel to Pakistan is strongly discouraged.

India already took measures on Thursday, such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty. The treaty, which was negotiated in 1960 with the mediation of the World Bank, regulates the use of water from the Indus and its tributaries. The Indus is Pakistan's most important river. Coming from the Chinese region of Tibet, the Indus flows through Ladakh, which officially belonged to the Indian part of Kashmir until 2019.

Threats of war between the two countries

The Indus Water Treaty will be suspended "until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably renounces its support for cross-border terrorism", said Misri.

Pakistan reacted immediately to the new measures. The country expelled Indian diplomats and announced further punitive measures against New Delhi. On Thursday, the government in Islamabad declared several Indian diplomats as undesirable persons who must leave the country "immediately", according to the office of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at war with his neighbor. (archive picture) Maxim Blinov/brics-russia2024.ru/dpa

In addition, all visas for Indian citizens except for Sikh pilgrims are to be canceled, the border is to be closed and trade suspended.

Any attempt by India to endanger Pakistan's water resources by suspending the Indus Water Treaty would be considered an "act of war", the statement continued. Indian airlines have been banned from operating in Pakistan.

The attack on a mountain meadow in a popular tourist area near the town of Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 people on Tuesday and injured at least 17 others. Most of them were Indian vacationers.

Kashmir has been a conflict zone for decades

The government classifies the targeted attack on tourists as an act of terrorism. Indian media reported that an Islamist terrorist group with possible links to Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the attack. India spoke of cross-border connections in the attack and accused the neighboring country of supporting terrorism. Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack.

Kashmir has been at the center of a conflict between the two countries, each of which controls part of the region, for decades. Both claim the entire area for themselves. The two nuclear powers have already fought two wars for control of the Himalayan valley.

Anti-Pakistan protests took place in the city of Jammu on Wednesday. The participants demanded that terrorists be driven out of the region by force, as reported by Indian media.

As a result of the attack, relations between the two nuclear powers, which have been rivals for decades, have sunk to a new low. "This attack will take relations back to the dark days," said International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi.