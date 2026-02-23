Not far from the Monalisa, activists secretly hung a picture of disgraced ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatton-Windsor on the wall. It is the photo taken after the police interrogation that went around the world.

Adrian Kammer

"Now he's sweating" is the title of the illegally hung picture. It shows the former English prince in the back seat of a car as he was escorted out of Aylsham police station in Norfolk. Andrew Mountbatton-Windsor is suspected of sharing confidential documents with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

An activist group called "Everyone Hates Elon" is said to be behind the action at the Louvre in Paris. After a quarter of an hour, the snapshot was discovered and removed by museum staff.

