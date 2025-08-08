  1. Residential Customers
Trump can't get rid of the scandal Activists sue for release of Epstein documents

Always in the spotlight: What was Trump's relationship with Epstein?
Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The Epstein affair has attracted a lot of attention in the USA. An activist group has now sued the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the release of documents.

08.08.2025, 22:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An activist group has sued the US Department of Justice and the FBI for the release of Epstein documents.
  • At issue is the handling of the investigation into the sex offender.
  • The group also wants documents relating to an exchange between Epstein and US President Donald Trump.
An activist group has sued the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the release of documents relating to the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On Friday, the organization Democracy Forward wanted to obtain the release of documents relating to the exchange of Epstein documents by high-ranking government officials. It also wants documents relating to an exchange between Epstein and US President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind. It was filed with a federal court in Washington. Democracy Forward said the group filed requests for the release of documents under a federal Freedom of Information Act in July, which have not yet been complied with.

Reason was

Reason was "something inappropriate"How Trump explains his break with Epstein

"The court should intervene quickly to ensure that the public has access to the information it needs about this extraordinary situation," said Democracy Forward president Skye Perryman. The activist group leans politically towards the Democratic Party of the USA.

The Department of Justice did not initially respond to a request for comment.

The Epstein affair has attracted a lot of attention since the Department announced in July that no further documents relating to the investigation would be released. This also caused anger among Trump's voters.

The president and the sex offender. Trump is desperately fighting an old demon - and can't get rid of it

The president and the sex offenderTrump is desperately fighting an old demon - and can't get rid of it

A committee of the US House of Representatives has also requested the release of documents by the Department of Justice. MPs believe it is possible that an investigation could reveal links between the Epstein investigation and Trump and former high-ranking officials. Representatives of Trump's Democratic and Republican parties are advocating for extensive publications on the affair.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Trump has denied having any prior knowledge of Epstein's sexual abuse of young girls. He claimed to have cut his relationship with the financier a long time ago.

