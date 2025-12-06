The Imperial State Crown is worn by the monarch after the coronation. (archive picture) dpa

Activists at the Tower of London have made the famous Imperial State Crown the target of a protest - during peak visiting hours of all times.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Tower of London has been temporarily closed following an alleged attack on the Crown Jewels.

Four people were arrested after a yellowish liquid - crumble with custard - was thrown at the Imperial State Crown display case.

The Crown Jewels are considered a priceless cultural asset and are a key attraction for millions of visitors every year. Show more

The Tower of London has been closed until further notice following a suspected attack on the Crown Jewels. Four people have been arrested, the police announced. Officers had received reports that food had allegedly been thrown at the display case containing the Imperial State Crown. Police were called to the world-famous exhibition at 9.48am UK time.

Activists from the group "Take Back Power" have published a video on X showing the attack. It shows a yellowish liquid being poured onto the display case.

According to the activists, it is a kind of crumble with vanilla sauce. After the attack, they hold up a banner that reads "Democracy has crumbled - tax the rich".

Millions of people visit the Tower of London every year. The crown jewels, whose value to the United Kingdom cannot be measured, are the highlight of the exhibition. The State Crown is the crown worn by the monarch after the coronation. It is also used on other occasions, including the opening of Parliament.