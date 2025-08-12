Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wants to prevent cultural appropriation. In the background, the "Oaxaca Slip-ons" from Adidas. IMAGO/aal.photo

Adidas sandals have triggered a debate about cultural appropriation in Mexico. The Mexican government is calling for consequences.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mexican politicians in Oaxaca have accused Adidas of cultural appropriation, claiming that the sports manufacturer's sandals imitate traditional indigenous footwear.

The Ministry of Culture called for a ban on sales and spoke of a violation of collective rights.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized international corporations that enrich themselves with designs from indigenous communities and demanded compensation.

The designer of the school apologized for his lack of cooperation with the community. Show more

Politicians in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca accused the German sports manufacturer Adidas of cultural appropriation. The reason for this are sandals sold by the sports manufacturer. The "Oaxaca Slip-ons" were said to imitate Hauraches, the traditional shoes of Mexico's indigenous peoples.

Salomón Jara, the governor of the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, threatened to sue the designer Willy Chavarria.

The Ministry of Culture and Art of Oaxaca said that the use of cultural elements of indigenous peoples for commercial purposes was a "violation of their collective rights" and demanded a ban on the sale of the sandals.

Hauraches are traditional shoes worn by indigenous peoples in Mexico. IMAGO/Dreamstime

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also spoke out. At a media conference, she said that international corporations were shamelessly exploiting the designs and innovations of Mexico's indigenous communities. This must be prevented. "This is collective intellectual property. There must be compensation," Sheinbaum continued.

Designer apologized

The US designer Willy Chavarria, who created the sandals, has apologized. He said he regretted that he had not developed his design "in direct and meaningful collaboration with the community of Oaxaca". The sandal would not do justice to "the respect and collaborative approach".

Adidas has also agreed to meet with the Oaxacan authorities. "We deeply value the cultural richness of the indigenous peoples of Mexico," it said in a statement.

More from the department