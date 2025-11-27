Adolf Uunona has his surname "Hitler" dropped. Courtesy of Ompundja Constituency Councilor

The Namibian local politician Adolf Hitler Uunona has officially had his name changed. The district administrator distances himself from any connection to Nazi ideology - and no longer wants to be confronted with his former name in future.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Namibian District Administrator Adolf Hitler Uunona has had the "Hitler" part of his name removed.

He emphasizes that his father did not know the historical significance of the name and that he himself rejects any Nazi ideology.

The change was made shortly before the regional elections, in which Uunona is running again. Show more

The politician Adolf Hitler Uunona, who became internationally known in Namibia, will have a different name in future. As the newspaper "The Namibian" reports, the District Administrator of the Ompundja constituency has officially had the "Hitler" part of his name removed from his documents. He no longer wants to appear under his birth name.

In an interview with the medium, Uunona emphasizes that he has no connection to the ideology of the historical bearer of the name. His father had given him the name without knowing its loaded meaning.

"My name is not Adolf Hitler. I am Adolf Uunona," he said. People had repeatedly tried to associate him with someone "I don't even know".

Politically, Uunona is a member of SWAPO, the country's former liberation movement, which is now social democratic.

The timing of his name change is no coincidence: regional elections were held in Namibia on Wednesday, in which Uunona is running for office again. In previous elections, he had always won by a large margin. Final results are still pending.

