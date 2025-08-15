  1. Residential Customers
At air show in South Africa Aerobatic pilot crashes into the sea - search for missing man continues

Luna Pauli

15.8.2025

Shocking moment at an airshow in Durban: A 61-year-old pilot from Johannesburg crashes into the sea during a flight demonstration near North Beach - so far there is no trace of him.

15.08.2025, 21:22

  • Pilot crashes into the sea during air show in Durban, South Africa.
  • He was flying an Extra 300 aerobatic plane.
  • The 61-year-old has not yet been rescued.
On August 14, a plane crashed during an air show in Durban, South Africa: the pilot crashed his aerobatic plane into the sea and has been missing ever since. According to the South African TimesLIVE, the pilot was an experienced aviator from Johannesburg.

Some of the wreckage has been recovered. However, police, rescue workers, divers and numerous volunteers are still searching intensively for the 61-year-old pilot. The cause of the crash is still unclear.

Find out more about the incident in the blue News video.

