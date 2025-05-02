Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla announce legal action against the classification by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Archivbild: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Since Friday, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the AfD as a "confirmed right-wing extremist organization". The party announces legal action against the classification by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The two co-chairs of the AfD, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, have criticized the classification of their party as a confirmed right-wing extremist as a serious blow to democracy in Germany. The party will "continue to defend itself legally against this defamation, which is a threat to democracy", explained party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla on Friday. The party leaders pointed out that the previous classification as a suspected case was also still the subject of ongoing legal disputes.

"The federal government has only been in office for four days. The secret service no longer even has a president. And the classification as a so-called 'suspected case' has not been legally finalized," the two politicians wrote in a press release distributed in Berlin.

AfD sees "politically motivated" action

Nevertheless, the AfD is now being publicly discredited and criminalized as an opposition party shortly before the change of government on 6 May. "The associated, targeted intervention in the democratic decision-making process is therefore clearly politically motivated." Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla also referred to the recent increase in support for the AfD, which has led to recent polls.

Since Friday, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the AfD as a "confirmed right-wing extremist movement". The reason for this is the "extremist character of the party as a whole, which disregards human dignity", the Federal Office announced in Cologne. Previously, the AfD had only been classified as a suspected case. Now the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is going one step further.