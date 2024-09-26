The far-right AfD emerged as the strongest force in the state elections in the eastern German state of Thuringia. The first session of the new parliament got completely out of hand.

The election of a new Thuringian state parliament president at the first session of the newly elected parliament has failed.

The CDU, BSW and SPD refuse to elect an AfD representative to the second highest office in the federal state.

The constituent meeting was tumultuous. In the end, it was adjourned until Saturday. Show more

"Difficult to bear", "shameful", "scandalous", "destructive": the first session of the state parliament in the eastern German state of Thuringia descended into chaos with calls to order, interruptions, rhythmic clapping from MPs, loud laughter and interjections such as "Breach of the law!". It turned into an ongoing confrontation between a strengthened AfD led by its right-wing extremist Björn Höcke and the four other parliamentary groups - CDU, BSW, Linke and SPD - and ended with the CDU parliamentary group appealing to the constitutional court.

The AfD had become the strongest party in the election four weeks ago. With Jürgen Treutler, it also provides the senior president of the new state parliament. Traditionally, the senior president chairs the constituent sitting - which turned into a scandal.

After many hours, the state parliament had still not managed to at least establish a quorum. A state parliament president was actually supposed to be elected - that was ultimately what the trial of strength was all about. As the strongest parliamentary group with 32 out of 88 MPs, the AfD insisted on its right of nomination. The CDU and BSW wanted to change the rules so that all parliamentary groups could nominate candidates for the second highest state office.

CDU resorts to the "last resort"

They did not want to leave the top office in parliament to the AfD, which has been classified as proven right-wing extremist in Thuringia by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. But it didn't come to that. "It shows that the former president is not acting impartially, but basically as a Höcke puppet and he is trampling on democracy in the House," said CDU parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt.

In the end, the CDU parliamentary group appealed to the state constitutional court. After a chaotic parliamentary session, his parliamentary group resorted to the last resort, said Andreas Bühl, Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU parliamentary group. The state parliament session was interrupted.

CDU, BSW and SPD: No AfD representative as state parliament chairman

The AfD had put forward its representative Wiebke Muhsal as a candidate for the office of president. Muhsal was sentenced to a fine for fraud a few years ago. The nomination is therefore seen as a provocation by MPs from other parliamentary groups.

The CDU has nominated its MP Thadäus König as a candidate for the post of President of the state parliament.

AfD's former president has microphones switched off

The chairing of the session by the AfD's senior president Jürgen Treutler also provided much material for discussion. He responded to criticism of his approach by, among other things, switching off the microphones of his opponents.

"It's a catastrophe how the AfD is putting democracy through a nose ring," scolded Katja Wolf, parliamentary group leader of the Wagenknecht party. CDU man Bühl said: "What you are doing here is a power grab." He emphasized that Treutler not only sees the rights of MPs as being restricted, but also the principle of democracy, as votes had been prevented. The former president had broken the constitution in several places.

AfD MP and co-leader of the party Stefan Möller accused the CDU, BSW, Linke and SPD MPs of having thrown "all rules of decency" overboard. The meeting was a disaster, said Möller. He rejected the accusations against the actions of the former president. There were different legal opinions on the conduct of the meeting. "If necessary, we'll just have to sort it out in court."

The constituent session of the Thuringian state parliament was interrupted several times. The chairperson's election was postponed until Saturday. KEYSTONE

