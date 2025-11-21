In the German university town of Giessen, the new AfD party youth is founded on the last weekend of November. IMAGO/Zoonar (Archivbild)

Fear is spreading in Giessen: Because the AfD wants to found its new party youth there at the end of November, riots and violence are feared. Why is the event meeting with so much resistance?

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The right-wing populist German party AfD wants to found its new youth organization in Giessen at the end of November.

Massive protests and riots are feared.

Its predecessor "Junge Alternative" was dissolved. The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the organization as "definitely right-wing extremist".

It is unlikely that the new party youth will be less radical than its predecessor. Show more

The AfD, which is extreme right-wing in parts, plans to found its new youth organization in Giessen on the last weekend of November. Fear is therefore spreading among the inhabitants of the university town. The memories of riots in the summer of 2023, when protests against the "Eritrea Festival" escalated and 26 police officers were injured, are too fresh.

Over a dozen counter-events have been registered for the weekend of November 29 and 30. The organizers are talking about at least 10,000 participants, while the city administration expects this number to be "significantly exceeded." Several streets are to be closed, and the operators at the Christmas markets are also free to close their stands.

On Friday, the city administration confirmed to "Hessenschau" that it intends to close off the entire area around the event venue due to massive security concerns on the part of the police. The Hessenhallen, the venue of the founding event, is located in the western part of the city, which will then be almost completely closed.

Many hotels refused to accommodate participants of the Afd event in advance, and a catering company also terminated its contract. Meanwhile, the police are arriving with a massive contingent from several federal states, and the federal police will also be on site.

Banner at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin: protesters from all over Germany are traveling to Giessen. IMAGO/Matthias Koch

New party youth could become even more radical

Because the Afd's old youth organization was classified as "definitely right-wing extremist" by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the party disbanded it - and now needs a new one. The aim is to tie this organization more closely to the party itself in order to be able to "discipline it better" than its predecessor, the "Young Alternative".

However, it is unlikely that the new organization will be less radical. This is shown by research by the political magazine "Monitor", among others. According to this, cooperation with other right-wing extremist groups plays a central role in the strategy of the new AfD Youth.

It is precisely this networking with groups, some of which are prepared to use violence, that is an important reason why the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution has the AfD in its sights.

Board is said to have already been determined

Meanwhile, "Der Spiegel" reports on a list of 15 people who are to form the executive committee. According to the report, it has already been decided who will take which positions. The new organization is expected to be called "Generation Deutschland" and will probably be even more radical than its predecessor - a rallying point for identitarians, nationalists and fraternity members.

The new party youth is to be led by Jean-Pascal Hohm, who sits in the Brandenburg state parliament for the Afd. According to Der Spiegel, he is well connected with the far-right organization "Vorfeld", which has close ties to the AfD. In 2018, he traveled to Rome together with an identitarian activist, where they met a neo-fascist from the Italian Casa Pound.

Hohm's subsequent distancing from the organization proves that he is also close to the AfD's völkisch ideology. Not because of their ideology, however, but because Italian neo-fascists "also position themselves against members of my people on the South Tyrol issue", as he told the "Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland". He also regularly talks about an alleged population exchange in Germany and regularly makes extreme right-wing statements.

The other candidates on the list are hardly inferior to their designated leader. Such as Jan Richard Behr, who refers to 8 May 1945 as the "Day of Defeat" and also maintains excellent contacts with the "Identitarian Movement". Florian Russ from Saxony-Anhalt has publicly called for refugee boats to be "sunk" and shows himself in a photo with a gun.

Polls continue to rise

For years, AfD officials have been trying to position their party as a conservative alternative to the CDU. In addition to lawsuits against the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the dissolution of the "Young Alternative" also plays an important role.

It is doubtful that the designated successors can now help to give the party a "bourgeois" profile. Nevertheless, many voters do not seem to be impressed by the radical aspirations within the party, as rising poll ratings show.

More videos from the department