Shortly before his expulsion from the party, Alexander Eichwald has spoken out again in a half-hour YouTube video. In it, he publicly settles accounts with his own party - and calls AfD leader Tino Chrupalla "spineless".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexander Eichwald, known for his Hitler-like speech at the AfD youth foundation in November 2025, published a half-hour video shortly before his expulsion from the party.

In it, he sharply attacks AfD leader Chrupalla, calling him "spineless" and reiterating that he would give the speech again at any time.

The expulsion proceedings of the AfD district association in Herford will take place on Saturday; Eichwald has already announced further videos. Show more

Once again in a blue tuxedo, once again with a rolled R: Alexander Eichwald has published a 30-minute video on YouTube, which he himself describes as a "reckoning". In it, he jumps from topic to topic - from the so-called Epstein Files to the Iran war and Trump's tariffs to personal side blows against AfD exponents. His main accusation is that the party has created narratives against him solely to discredit him and promote their own careers.

Eichwald is particularly harsh on party leader Chrupalla, whom he describes as "spineless". No one in the AfD had sought a conversation with him - not even Chrupalla. However, Eichwald admitted to DerSpiegelthat he had not made contact either.

He stands by his controversial speech: he would "give it again and again". He once again rejects the idea that it was satire or an infiltration by a third party. At the end of the video, he bids farewell with the words: "People's politician at your service."

Expulsion proceedings on Saturday

The timing of the publication is no coincidence.This coming Saturday, the party expulsion proceedings against Eichwald will take place at the North Rhine-Westphalian AfD's regional office. The AfD district association in Herford justifies the intended expulsion with an "enormous loss of reputation". Eichwald rejects this justification: his speech was "patriotic and in line with the party" and corresponded to the AfD party program - without any reference to National Socialism.

He also rearranged his facial expressions and gestures in an internal statement obtained by Der Spiegel. He explains the rolled R with his Russian-German origin. The gestures are common speaker gestures, comparable to those of party leader Alice Weidel.

The AfD federal party does not wish to comment on the ongoing proceedings. Nevertheless, people in Berlin are likely to be annoyed: Eichwald has already announced a second part of his account for Thursday, which will deal with specific accusations in the expulsion proceedings. He is also planning an English-language version and a third additional video. Regardless of the outcome of the proceedings, the "Hitler speaker" is likely to remain a member of the AfD for some time to come.