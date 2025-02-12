The AfD under its lead candidate Alice Weidel can be pleased about a significant increase in assets. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The AfD has significantly increased its assets with an inheritance of almost six million euros. The party also inherited real estate in Berlin.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A deceased woman (80) has bequeathed almost 6 million euros to the German AfD party.

The net assets are said to have risen to over 38 million euros as a result. Show more

The right-wing populist AfD party has once again received a significant inheritance that considerably increases the party's assets. According to information from Der Spiegel, the party's statement of accounts for 2023 shows that Helga Schwab, a former donor from Berlin-Dahlem, has bequeathed almost six million euros to the party.

Helga Schwab, who died on August 30, 2023 at the age of 80, had previously donated money to the party. In addition to the financial inheritance, the AfD also became the owner of two apartment buildings in Berlin-Dahlem and Berlin-Schöneberg. The value of these properties is estimated at two and 2.15 million euros respectively. It is still unclear whether these properties come directly from Schwab's inheritance.

According to the report, the AfD's financial situation improved significantly in 2023. The party's net assets rose from 23.5 million euros in 2022 to around 38.3 million euros. The financial reports of political parties in Germany are usually published with a delay of one to two years, which explains the timeliness of the figures.

Not the first multi-million euro discount

The AfD has already benefited from large inheritances in the past. An inventor from Bückeburg in the German state of Lower Saxony left the party more than ten million euros, mostly in gold bars. However, this inheritance was legally contested as there were doubts about the testator's legal capacity.

The AfD also received several large donations during the current parliamentary election campaign. The controversial multimillionaire Winfried Stöcker donated 1.5 million euros, while a former supervisory board member of Böttcher AG contributed just under one million euros. In addition, a former FPÖ functionary from Austria financed an expensive advertising campaign for the party.

