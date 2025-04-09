The AfD has achieved a record 25 percent in a survey - putting it ahead of the CDU/CSU. sda

In a recent Ipsos survey, the AfD achieved 25 percent, putting it ahead of the CDU/CSU for the first time. This also makes the party the strongest force in the so-called Sunday poll for the first time.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The AfD has overtaken the CDU/CSU for the first time in an Ipsos survey, reaching 25 percent, while the CDU/CSU have fallen to 24 percent.

Compared to the last survey, the AfD gained three points, while the CDU/CSU lost five points.

The SPD remains stable at 15 percent, the Greens and FDP continue to lose ground and the Left Party has improved to 11 percent. Show more

In a survey conducted by the market and opinion research institute Ipsos, the AfD has moved ahead of the CDU/CSU: According to the survey, the party, which is right-wing extremist in parts, comes in at 25 percent in the current Sunday trend, followed by the CDU/CSU with 24 percent.

At the weekend, the AfD reached the same level as the CDU/CSU for the first time in a nationwide survey. In Wednesday's Ipsos survey, the AfD is now even ahead of the CDU/CSU for the first time.

The SPD remains in third place with 15 percent. The Greens lose one percentage point and are at 11%, while the Left Party gains two percentage points and also reaches 11%. The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance remains at 5 percent, while the FDP remains unchanged at 4 percent - meaning that the FDP would not enter the Bundestag if elections were held on Sunday.

The survey was conducted online on April 4 and 5 and included 1000 eligible voters. It is representatively weighted according to age, gender, education, region and previous voting behavior.