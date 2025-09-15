13.7 million people were allowed to vote in North Rhine-Westphalia - and the CDU is a clear winner. The AfD overtakes the Greens and almost triples its result. The mayoral elections have not yet been decided in many places.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The CDU remains clearly the strongest force in the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The SPD follows in second place with 22.1% and a drop of 2.2 percentage points compared to 2020.

The AfD is on the upswing, gaining 9.4 points to 14.5% and moving ahead of the Greens into third place.

The Greens suffered considerable losses of 6.5 percentage points and landed at 13.5%.

The AfD had already overtaken the Greens in NRW in the federal elections in February. Show more

The CDU remains clearly the strongest force in the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) despite slight declines. However, the AfD was also among the winners in the most populous federal state, almost tripling its result. This put it in third place behind the SPD in the nationally watched election. The Greens suffered considerable losses compared to the 2020 local elections.

The vote in NRW was seen as the first political mood test for the black-red federal government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) following the early federal election in February.

SPD achieves 22.1 percent

According to preliminary state results, the CDU achieved 33.3% in the city councils and district councils (2020: 34.3%). The SPD achieved 22.1 percent (2020: 24.3 percent), as announced by the state election administrator online. The AfD gained 14.5% in NRW (2020: 5.1%), while the Greens received 13.5% (2020: 20.0%). The AfD had already overtaken the Greens in NRW in the federal election in February.

The Left Party came in at 5.6% (2020: 3.8%) and the FDP at 3.7% (2020: 5.6%).

According to the state returning officer, voter turnout was 56.8%, significantly higher than in 2020 (51.9%).

The rise of the AfD in the west caused concern among the other parties. "This result must give us food for thought and cannot let us sleep peacefully," said NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU). "Not even my party, which won this election so clearly."

NRW Minister-President Henrik Wüst (CDU) on Sunday evening: "This result must give us food for thought." Picture: Keystone/dpa/Christoph Reichwein

Run-off elections in many NRW cities

In addition to the local parliaments, mayors, lord mayors and district councillors were also elected. In many large cities such as Aachen, Bonn, Bochum, Bielefeld, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Duisburg, Essen, Cologne and Münster, there will be run-off elections for the post of mayor on September 28.

In Cologne, the largest city in North Rhine-Westphalia, there will be a run-off election between the Green Party Vice-President Berivan Aymaz and the SPD's Torsten Burmester. In the state capital Düsseldorf, incumbent Stephan Keller (CDU) was ahead, but will have to face a run-off against Clara Gerlach (Greens). In Bonn, Green mayor Katja Dörner has to face a run-off against CDU candidate Guido Déus, who came out on top in the first round.

In the Ruhr area cities of Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg and Hagen, AfD candidates made it to the run-off, competing against SPD candidates (Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg) and a CDU candidate (Hagen).