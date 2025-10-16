There was an exchange of blows between Julia Klöckner and AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel in the Bundestag on Thursday. When Klöckner called her to order several times, Weidel simply continued speaking - despite her speaking time running out.

Sven Ziegler

The 34th session of the German Bundestag saw a heated exchange between Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) and AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel on Thursday.

The reason: Weidel exceeded her speaking time several times during her speech on the debate about the planned asset register - and ignored the requests of the chair of the session to come to the end.

Klöckner initially kindly pointed out to the AfD politician that her time was up. However, Weidel responded with a curt "Thank you, Madam President" and continued speaking.

Weidel kept talking despite Klöckner's admonition

When Klöckner intervened again, Weidel continued her speech unperturbed and shouted in the direction of the government bench: "Expropriation of private assets is on the agenda with the asset register. Your government stands for precisely this policy of repression - and we stand for freedom and the rule of law!"

Despite repeated reminders from Klöckner, Weidel continued to speak. "Ms. Weidel, your speaking time has expired," the President of the Bundestag repeated several times. Finally, she threatened: "I'll turn off the microphone right now!"

The scene took place shortly after the opening speech by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU).