Having a good laugh: AfD members Alice Weidel and Gerold Otten.

Two months after the German parliamentary elections, the AfD is once again ahead of the CDU/CSU in a poll and has reached a new high.

According to a new election poll, the AfD has reached a record 26% in Germany.

The CDU only reaches 25 percent. The SPD drops to 15 percent. This means that the governing parties no longer have a majority. Show more

The party, which has been classified in some quarters as being securely on the extreme right, climbs to 26% approval in the Sunday poll conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of RTL/ntv. In the Bundestag elections, the party had received 20.8% of the vote.

It is closely followed by the CDU/CSU, which is still below its result in the general election (28.5%) with a current 25%. The SPD achieved 15 percent (16.4 percent) in the Forsa survey. The Greens are almost unchanged at 11% (11.6%), while the Left Party is at 9% (8.8%). The FDP and BSW both achieve four percent.

CDU and SPD lose majority

If federal elections were held on Sunday, the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats would no longer have a majority. They had negotiated a coalition agreement after the election, which now needs to be ratified. CDU leader Friedrich Merz is to be elected Chancellor in the Bundestag on May 6.

According to the institute, 1,502 citizens were interviewed on behalf of RTL Deutschland from April 15 to 17, 2025 for the representative survey. According to Forsa, the statistical margin of error is +/- 2.5 percentage points.

Election polls are generally always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, declining party loyalty and increasingly short-term election decisions make it difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, polls only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not forecasts of the election outcome.