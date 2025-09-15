"It will no longer be possible to govern past the AfD," says Alice Weidel. Michael Kappeler/dpa

The AfD has jumped to third place in the local elections in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It is now increasing the pressure on the SPD and CDU.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The AfD has almost tripled its result in the NRW local elections and now stands at 14.5 percent.

Party leader Martin Vincentz expects the "firewall" against the AfD in councils to fall.

In Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg and Hagen, AfD candidates are in the run-off for the office of mayor. Show more

Following its strong gains in the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the AfD in the German state is confident that the other parties in the councils will cooperate with it in future. "I am firmly convinced that in the next five years the firewall will be smoothed down at local level," said NRW state party leader Martin Vincentz in Düsseldorf.

In view of the AfD's new parliamentary group strength in the councils, the party can no longer be ignored in many cities, for example when it comes to appointments to supervisory boards or committees. According to Vincentz, the AfD has achieved its goal of becoming a popular party with double-digit results and "has not yet reached the end of the line".

Alliance against AfD candidates an "indictment"

If other parties are now joining forces to prevent AfD candidates from running in run-off elections for the offices of mayor in Gelsenkirchen and Duisburg, for example, this is an "indictment" of the will of the voters and democracy, said Vincentz. Nevertheless, the AfD will run an ambitious election campaign over the next two weeks until the run-off elections in order to show "that the political base ticks differently".

Without a substantive debate, simply preventing the AfD may still succeed in this election, said Vincentz. That will no longer be possible in the next local elections in five years' time. Then there will also be the first mayors and perhaps even Lord Mayors in NRW.

"A slap in the face for the SPD"

Deputy state chairman and member of the Bundestag Kay Gottschalk spoke of a "terrific result" that the AfD had achieved against resistance "deep in the red west, the former heartland of the SPD". "The SPD got a slap in the face here." From the municipal level to the state to the federal level, the AfD will "now really put fire under the butts of the old parties".

More seats for AfD in local parliaments

The AfD had almost tripled its result in the city councils and independent cities in the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, finishing in third place behind the CDU and SPD with 14.5 percent. In three cities - Gelsenkirchen, Duisburg and Hagen - AfD candidates made it to the run-off.

The AfD also gained 9 to 10 percent of the vote in councils in the major cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf, doubling its number of seats in some cases. In Gelsenkirchen, the AfD was only just behind the SPD, but according to Gelsenkirchen AfD member of the state parliament Enxhi Seli-Zacharias, it has just as many seats on the council as the Social Democrats.