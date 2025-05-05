The far-right party threatens the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and sues it. Hannes P Albert/dpa

The German AfD has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution for classifying the party as right-wing extremist. Leading politician Björn Höcke is also threatening the constitutional protectors.

Petar Marjanović

On Friday, the domestic intelligence service classified the AfD as a "confirmed right-wing extremist organization due to the extremist character of the party as a whole, which disregards human dignity".

The far-right party is defending itself against this decision with legal means.

AfD politician Björn Höcke is also threatening the members of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution with consequences. Show more

The "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party is considered "definitely right-wing extremist" by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution. This assessment allows the Federal Office to keep an even closer eye on the party when it expresses opinions and demands that go against the German constitution.

Unsurprisingly, the decision met with little approval from the AfD. The federal executive board filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office on Monday, having already threatened to do so on Friday. With the lawsuit, the party is now seeking a court order to prohibit the authority from classifying, observing, dealing with, examining and/or managing the AfD as a safe right-wing extremist organization. The warning letter stated that both this classification and the publication of this fact were obviously unlawful.

The far-right politician Björn Höcke also threatened the members of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in a post on the platform "X" - but deleted the post shortly afterwards.

The Swiss sociologist Marko Ković published a screenshot of Höcke's original post. In it, Höcke wrote: "One can only strongly advise the employees of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to look for a new job. In the end, as always in history, it will be: In for a penny, in for a pound."