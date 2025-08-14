  1. Residential Customers
Protection of the constitution AfD supporters cheer the party "like football fans"

Petar Marjanović

14.8.2025

In the federal state of Brandenburg, the AfD operates on the far right.
Carsten Koall/dpa

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution now classifies the Brandenburg AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist". The Minister of the Interior speaks of "fan culture" like in football and accuses the party of deliberately ostracizing those who think differently.

14.08.2025, 15:36

14.08.2025, 16:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the Brandenburg AfD is now officially considered "definitely right-wing extremist".
  • A report accuses the party of undermining fundamental rights and promoting an ethnically defined understanding of the people.
  • Interior Minister René Wilke speaks of a "fan culture" and its own information bubbles in which dissenters are marginalized.
The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the German state of Brandenburg has reclassified the state association of the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist".

Interior Minister René Wilke (non-party) and head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Wilfried Peters justified the decision today in Potsdam with the progressive radicalization of the party.

Wilke also spoke of a kind of "fan culture" among AfD supporters - as if they were part of a football club. The AfD has created a cultural community space and built up its own information bubbles. Not all members are right-wing extremists, Wilke emphasized. However, this is the case with cadres and those who "fanatically cheer on" the AfD.

«The AfD has changed the language we use in discourse. It has shifted what can be said and thought.»

René Wilke

Minister of the Interior, Brandenburg

The report, which is more than 140 pages long, accuses the AfD of representing an "ethnic-descendant understanding of the people". According to this, people of non-German origin cannot belong to the nation on an equal footing.

New youth organization planned

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution also criticizes the deliberate delegitimization of the political system. "The AfD has shifted what can be said and thought", said Wilke. Critics within the party have become "very, very quiet".

The upgrade follows similar classifications in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. At the same time, the federal party is preparing a new youth organization after the predecessor group "Junge Alternative" was threatened with a ban.

However, the new start is not being used to turn away from extremist positions: According to "Bild", Brandenburg state parliament member Jean-Pascal Hohm, who is himself classified as right-wing extremist, could take over its chairmanship.

The new structure is intended to bind the work of young people more closely to the AfD and thus make it easier to control, reported theNZZ. The Federal Executive Committee will decide on the name and statutes - "Patriotic Youth" and "Germany Youth" are being discussed.

