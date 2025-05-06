Former US Vice President Mike Pence has again voiced timid criticism of his former boss, President Donald Trump. (archive picture) Steven Senne/AP

Mike Pence criticizes Donald Trump's trade and Ukraine policy. However, the ex-vice president of the US is still not being combative.

Pence expressed displeasure with Trump's trade and Ukraine policies, but praised his crackdown "on undocumented migrants".

The conservative Christian Pence criticized the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services because Kennedy had spoken out in favour of abortion rights.

Pence has frequently appeared as a critic of Trump in the past. Rarely has he been truly outspoken.

Mike Pence was Vice President under Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021. After his supporters called for Pence's head during the storming of the Capitol, there was a rift. Show more

On January 6, 2021, supporters of Donald Trump demanded the head of his Vice President Mike Pence during the storming of the Capitol because he had refused to prevent Joe Biden from being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Since then, he has staged himself as a moderate opponent of his former boss - and not just politically: Pence does not dare to go beyond a normal level in his attacks.

This is also the case in the latest interview that the 65-year-old gave to the news channel CNN. Once again, he is critical of Trump - but it's hard to say that he would spare any criticism.

Mockery on social media

Pence criticized Trump's "broad, indiscriminate" approach to imposing tariffs as "not a victory for the American people". Following the expiry of the 90-day pause in tariffs that Trump imposed on April 10, Pence fears a rise in prices and warned of a shortage of goods.

In response to President Trump's statement on possible price rises that American children would have to make do with two dolls instead of 30, his former vice president replied: "Keeping dolls affordable is really part of the American dream."

On social media, Trump's supporters are already using the awkward quote to make fun of Pence. "He's saving America, one Barbie at a time," one of them etched on Elon Musk's short messaging service X.

With regard to "authoritarian regimes", Pence added in the conversation that the USA should remain "tough". However, he believes in "free trade with free nations". He and Trump had already had differences of opinion on this topic during their time in office together.

Pence invokes Reagan to annoy Trump

He was clearer on the issue of the war in Ukraine. "Putin doesn't want peace, Trump wants Ukraine," he emphasized and expressed the fear that the Russian president could reach for more countries if he was not stopped. The Republican thus tended to side with the Democrats on this issue: The Biden administration saw no room for serious diplomatic talks with Moscow.

Pence's reasoning is noteworthy: he is sticking to "the old Reagan doctrine that if you are willing to fight our enemies on your soil, we will give you the means to fight them so that we don't have to fight them ourselves". A subtle broadside against Trump: he has often cited Reagan, US president from 1981 to 1989 and conservative icon, as an inspiration in the past.

Mike Pence also has a problem with the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, but for one particular reason: Kennedy has spoken out in favor of abortion rights in the past.

Praise for Trump's migration policy

"That a Republican president would nominate a supporter of abortion to lead the Department of Health and Human Services is simply unacceptable," said Pence. The former vice president only mentioned Kennedy's controversial statements questioning the safety of vaccinations in second place.

On the other hand, Pence did not fire against Trump's harsh migration policy. On the contrary: he praised his tough approach to undocumented migrants - although several cases have long since come to light in which people with residence permits and even citizens have been arrested or deported without trial. He called Tom Homan, the Trump administration's commissioner for border surveillance, a "great law enforcement officer".

Pence expressed confidence in the government that it would resolve the "problems in accordance with the rule of law". According to the Constitution, the freedoms and protections of the USA "belong to all people in America, not just citizens", said Pence. "And I have every confidence that the government understands that."