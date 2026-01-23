A study shows that following attacks in Germany, the AfD gains significant ground in the affected communities—even when the terrorist attacks were motivated by far-right ideology. One of the study’s authors provides context.

Here's what it's all about At the Berlin Pride parade, a 21-year-old German man drove into the crowd and began slashing people with a machete. One woman died, and 31 were injured. The perpetrator was a convicted Islamist but was still at large.

A study from Frankfurt shows that terrorist attacks increase the AfD's share of the vote by four to six percentage points.

They mobilize voters who are disillusioned with the electoral process and shift public opinion to the right—even when a terrorist attack was motivated by far-right extremism.

The AfD is exploiting the incident for its own immigration policy agenda, even though the perpetrator was born in Germany. Conspiracy theories are circulating among left-wing and Salafist circles. Three state elections are scheduled for September. Summary created with

Last weekend, in the Berlin’s Tiergarten, a man drove his car into the crowd on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day and then attacked revelers with a machete . One woman died, and 31 others were injured, several of them critically. The attack targeted revelers at a festival that is supposed to stand for diversity, love, and solidarity.

The news has sparked deep dismay and grief in Germany—and at the same time, it evokes a painfully familiar feeling: This is not the first attack of this kind.

The suspect, 21-year-old Abdul B., was already known to the authorities as an Islamist. Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) later confirmed that B. was a German citizen of Lebanese descent. He was born in Germany in 2005 and grew up in Berlin. The day after his rampage, he was shot and killed during a police operation in Berlin-Spandau.

Study Examined How Attacks Influence Elections

One detail in this context seems almost eerie: A week before the attack, Goethe University Frankfurt had highlighted a study showing a link between terrorist attacks and the AfD’s electoral success. The study was authored by economists Navid Sabet, Marius Liebald, and Guido Friebel and published as early as 2025 in the *American Economic Journal: Economic Policy*—right in the midst of preparations for three German state elections in September.

To this end, the three researchers analyzed a large dataset: They compared communities where a terrorist attack was “successful” with those where it failed—for example, because a bomb did not detonate. Since, according to the authors, the success or failure of an attack has nothing to do with any “characteristics” of the respective community, this allows them to isolate the pure effect of the event itself.

The result: Where an attack succeeded, the AfD’s share of the vote rose by about four to six percentage points in the next state election. At the same time, voter turnout in the affected municipalities climbed by about 16 percentage points—and the AfD benefited disproportionately from this.

What is noteworthy here is that about three-quarters of the attacks examined were motivated by far-right extremism and were mostly directed against foreigners—yet the AfD gained ground in elections shortly thereafter.

"Terrorism always aims to destabilize"

The researchers attribute this to three mechanisms: Attacks draw people who are otherwise disengaged from politics to the polls; they shift attitudes to the right—especially among independents and people without a college degree; and following successful attacks, local media focus heavily on the victims, while the perpetrators’ ideology takes a back seat.

In an interview with blue News, Friebel explains why the study’s findings are making waves right now: “I think it’s because they reveal the mechanism behind such attacks: Terrorism always aims to destabilize.”

Specifically: Terrorism aims to reach people who otherwise have little interest in politics and who, after an attack, begin to worry more—and are then more likely to vote for the party that places the greatest emphasis on the issue. According to Friebel, the fact that the victims of the Berlin attack were members of the queer community does not change this: “The fact that the perpetrator has an Islamist background will still influence a portion of the population in their voting decisions—regardless of who the victims are and whether one feels sympathy for them.”

He cites the “authoritarian reflex” as a second mechanism: “There’s a problem, nobody is doing anything about it, so people vote for someone they believe will take decisive action with authority.” This became evident less than twelve hours after the terrorist attack.

AfD Blames “Immigration Policy”—But the Assailant Was German

Berlin AfD leader Kristin Brinker expressed her sympathy for the victims, but blamed the “immigration policies of recent years.” AfD leader Alice Weidel wrote that the suspected Islamist attack showed “just how dramatic the consequences of uncontrolled immigration” are. The Left Party, on the other hand, warned against one-sided blame: “Ultimately, Nazis and Islamists are united by the same goal: a society without freedom,” said the party’s spokesperson on queer politics, Maik Brückner, who was at the CSD himself.

It is noteworthy that the suspect, Abdul B., was born in Berlin in 2005 as a German citizen. For example, AfD leader Alice Weidel called for the deportation of over 9,000 individuals deemed a threat—a demand that could not have been applied in this specific case, since the suspect could not have been deported without first having his citizenship revoked.

But distorted interpretations were not limited to the right-wing camp: questionable theories were also circulating among politically active Muslims and on the left.

According to media reports, Salafist influencer Hanna Hansen publicly asked whether the attack had been an “inside job” (without elaborating), citing the upcoming elections. Her social media post has since been deleted—but it demonstrates that the battle for control over the narrative surrounding the attack has long since spread beyond the far-right milieu.

Left-wing influencer Dara Marc Sasmaz also addressed the issue in a YouTube video and speculated, with a sarcastic undertone, that the attack had happened “purely by chance” shortly before the state elections. Following public criticism, he apologized for this speculation.

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Jumping to Conclusions About Terrorism Can Backfire

A comparable case from Spain illustrates just how dangerous hasty conclusions can be for politicians themselves: Following the 2004 Madrid train bombings, the conservative government initially and mistakenly blamed the Basque terrorist organization ETA, before an Islamist motive was confirmed. A few days later, the ruling party lost the election.

Friebel says: “The Spanish government probably didn’t do itself any favors back then by pinning the attack on ETA. Having to backtrack later is a problem.” The experience from 2004 shows that anyone who reacts to an attack with hasty conclusions rather than with verified facts risks a political backlash. Friebel suspects that this is why Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt initially remained conspicuously reserved immediately after the attack.

The extent of the actual political impact should become clear soon: On September 6, Saxony-Anhalt will elect a new state parliament, followed by Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on September 20. Recent polls have shown the AfD polling at 41 to 42 percent in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

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