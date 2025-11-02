In the evening, a serious incident occurs on a train in England. According to initial reports, several people are injured - and the British Prime Minister also speaks out.

DPA dpa

Following a suspected knife attack on several people on a train near the town of Huntingdon in England, there are currently no indications of a possible terrorist attack. This was announced by Superintendent John Loveless of the British Transport Police in Huntingdon.

"This is a British Transport Police investigation and we are continuing to work to establish the exact circumstances and motives that led to this incident as quickly as possible. However, at this stage there is no indication that this was a terrorist incident," Loveless said.

British Defense Secretary John Healey described it as an "isolated attack" but warned that "we are in a new era of threat".

Within minutes, police had arrested two suspects, aged 32 and 35, on suspicion of attempted murder. The two men were born in Great Britain and had a migration background.

Emergency services work on the platform at Huntingdon station in England after several people were stabbed. Chris Radburn/PA Wire/dpa

Two people still in mortal danger

According to Loveless, four of the people injured on Saturday evening have been discharged from hospital. Two others are still in a life-threatening condition. Ten people were taken to hospital with injuries after the attack. Initially, police believed that nine of them were in a life-threatening condition, Loveless said. The British Transport Police are responsible for rail transport and are investigating the case.

The attack occurred as the train was traveling near the town of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire. Several people were allegedly attacked with a knife and stabbed in the carriages.

The police were alerted at 7.42 p.m. local time. That night, the British Transport Police classified the crime as a "serious incident" and the anti-terror police were quickly called in to investigate.

The attack took place on a train near the town of Huntingdon. Chris Radburn/PA Wire/dpa

Horror in Great Britain

In Great Britain, there was already horror about the incident in the evening. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke of a "terrible incident" that was "deeply disturbing". Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also expressed her "deep dismay".

According to several media reports, eyewitnesses spoke of dramatic scenes in the train carriages. Passengers had seen a man with a large knife. Many ran through the carriages in panic and hid in the toilets, with blood everywhere.

A large contingent of police and rescue workers were deployed. The investigation continued the following day. Many roads around the station were closed and forensic tents were set up.

Huntingdon is located in the county of Cambridgeshire, around one hundred kilometers north of London. According to the police, the train was on its way from Doncaster to London.