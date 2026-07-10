An 18-year-old made headlines across Germany with her emotional, impassioned speech at her high school graduation ceremony. Now she is speaking out for the first time—and makes it clear: She stands by her criticism, but she would choose her words differently today.

"F*ck you all!" After Brand's Speech at the High School Graduation Ceremony—Now the Student Speaks Out

Here's what it's all about Following her widely acclaimed impassioned speech, the 18-year-old student is speaking out for the first time.

She continues to stand by her criticism of the conditions at her school, but regrets her harsh choice of words.

Together with her parents, she now wants to gain access to her exam records. Summary created with

After her impassioned speech at her high school graduation ceremony made headlines nationwide, 18-year-old Ellenor is now speaking out in detail about the events for the first time.

The student at Robert-Stock-Gymnasium in Hagenow, northern Germany had harshly criticized her school in front of an audience after taking her German Abitur exams. One sentence in particular went viral: “Just go fuck yourselves, all of you!” Now she has told the “Nordkurier" that she would give her speech again—but in a different form.

"I wouldn't change anything in terms of content"

"I would still deliver the speech with the same message, but I would phrase it differently," says the 18-year-old. She says her goal was never to badmouth her school. Rather, she wanted to draw attention to problems.

She is annoyed that the public debate has focused almost exclusively on her most emotional statement. “The media is now focusing primarily on a small excerpt from the speech,” she says. The controversial closing sentence was merely a minor aspect. More important to her was her criticism of the conditions under which the graduating class had to take their high school graduation exams.

The focus is on math and German

The speech was prompted by the unusually high failure rate. Seventeen out of 52 high school seniors failed their exams. According to Ellenor, many had not expected this based on their previous performance.

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The results in mathematics, in particular, are puzzling. According to her, about half of the students in the two introductory courses scored zero points. Only a few passed the exam at all. She sees this as an indication that many were not adequately prepared for the national high school graduation exam.

She also sees a need for clarification regarding the oral German exam. A teacher in the advanced German course administered only three exams—and, as it happens, all three students involved failed. However, she expressly does not wish to make any specific accusations based on this. She does, however, think it is appropriate to investigate “whether there are any connections.”

Family Demands Access to Exams

Together with her parents, Ellenor now plans to request access to her exam records. She wants to understand how her answers were graded and why she failed the exam.

As soon as the high failure rate became known, the responsible school district announced that it would investigate the high school’s unusual results. It remains unclear whether there were actually errors in the preparation or grading of the exams.