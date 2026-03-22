Can a mother expect a 31-year-old son to stand on his own two feet? "Yes", says a court in the Italian port city of Ravenna. Picture: IMAGO/imagebroker

Nestling is widespread in Italy. But the reason for this is not just convenience. A mother from the city of Ravenna has now had her 31-year-old son removed from the house by court order.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A mother from the northern Italian city of Ravenna has won a court ruling that her 31-year-old son must move out of their shared home.

The competent court also ruled that there was no longer a maintenance obligation.

According to the ruling, the man must leave the apartment by the end of June and also pay the legal costs of 3,000 euros. Show more

A 31-year-old Italian man must leave his mother's condominium by the end of June.

Italian media report that the woman has called in the court in the northern Italian port city of Ravenna because her adult son is steadfastly refusing to move out.

According to the mother, living together has become unbearable: Her son not only disobeys the house rules, but also refuses to provide any financial support.

Son must leave the apartment by the end of June

When the woman filed the complaint with the court, her son was working as a waiter in a restaurant and earning around 1,400 euros net per month. During the ongoing court proceedings, he quit his job.

During the course of the proceedings, the 31-year-old argued that his mother was liable to pay him maintenance.

The court in Ravenna now took a different view. In principle, parents have the right to ask adult children to leave the shared home - provided that they give their offspring a reasonable period of notice.

However, it can be assumed that someone aged 31 is able to support themselves. According to the court ruling, the man must move out of his mother's apartment by the end of June. He also has to pay court costs of around 3000 euros.

How long do parents have to put up with their children?

The question remains: how long do parents have to put up with their adult children? This question is a constant source of discussion and court rulings in Italy, the country of nestling.

In view of insecure job opportunities and high rents, the number of Italians who stay at home with their parents has risen significantly in recent years.

According to Eurostat data, over 66% of Italians between the ages of 18 and 34 still live with their parents. This proportion is significantly higher than the EU average of 50%. Men use the "Hotel Mama" much longer than women.

However, many young adults in Italy hang on to their mothers' coat tails for longer than in other countries, and not just for financial reasons. Studies repeatedly show that sons in particular are overprotected and patronized, so that they still live at home even when they are over 30.

According to Eurostat, however, it is not only Italian men who spend an above-average amount of time in their mother's hotel - many Spaniards and Greeks also leave home late.

40-year-old sons still live at home

A case from Pavia, a city in Lombardy, in the fall of 2023 showed how stubbornly Italian men can stay in "Hotel Mama":

A 75-year-old pensioner had to take legal action to ensure that her 40 and 42-year-old sons finally had to move out of their parents' home.

Despite having steady jobs, the two men had refused to pay rent or help with the housework - a burden that the mother no longer wanted to bear.

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