Following the expulsion of a journalist from the US newspaper "New York Times" from China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has voiced further criticism.

ARCHIVE - Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, speaks at the agency's daily briefing. China has criticized the "New York Times" for its reporting. Photo: Johannes Neudecker/dpa

The paper had provided the "Taiwanese authorities" with a platform to spread "separatist false allegations" and referred to Taiwan as a state, said spokesperson Lin Jian in Beijing. This was a violation of the "one-China principle" and agreements between the USA and China, he continued.

The "New York Times" had previously made the case public in an article. In it, editor-in-chief Joseph Kahn said the expulsion would make it even harder for the global audience to get accurate, independent and informed reporting on the world's second-largest economy at a crucial time.

According to the report, Chinese officials had justified the expulsion of the correspondent on the grounds that the newspaper had previously shown a video of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te during an event in New York in December. China expelled the journalist, who according to the newspaper had played no part in the event, in February.

USA counters with countermeasures

China claims the independently governed Taiwan for itself and wants to bind it to itself. Beijing repeatedly refers to Lai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party as separatists because the party is in favor of independence for the island republic, which the government has so far not intended to pursue.

The "New York Times" should correct its "mistakes", China's Foreign Ministry further demanded. Lin also accused the journalist of conducting interviews under false pretenses and thus violating the law.

At the same time, he criticized the fact that the USA had taken countermeasures against a reporter from the state news agency Xinhua. According to the New York Times, the government of US President Donald Trump had revoked his visa.

Criticism of press freedom in China

Foreign correspondents in China have been complaining about difficult working conditions for years. The organization Reporters Without Borders ranks China 178th out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom, with only North Korea and Eritrea ranking worse.

In April, the Club of Foreign Correspondents in China criticized an increase in "targeted attacks" on press freedom in China since February, without specifically naming the case of the New York Times. The association condemned the use of intimidation and threats as well as access and accreditation restrictions as weapons to exercise control over information or to enforce self-censorship.