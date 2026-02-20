Donald Trump wants to release files on aliens. Imago / Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

US President Donald Trump announces the possible publication of government files on UFOs and extraterrestrial phenomena. At the same time, he accuses Barack Obama of disclosing secret information with statements about aliens.

Donald Trump has instructed ministries to examine files on UFOs and unknown phenomena for possible publication.

The exact scope and a date for the release of the documents are still unclear.

At the same time, Trump publicly attacked Barack Obama for his joking statements on aliens. Show more

Extraterrestrials, UFOs and other unknown phenomena: US President Donald Trump wants to have government files on these and other "highly complex but extremely interesting and important topics" published. Due to the "tremendous interest", he has instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other ministries and authorities to identify and later release the relevant material, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Initially, the scope of the planned publication and when the information would actually be made available to the public were unclear. Most recently, there had been pressure on Trump to publish all files on the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Critics accuse the government of redacting too many passages and withholding some information.

Uproar over Obama statement

In a podcast a few days ago, former President Barack Obama jokingly responded to a corresponding question by saying that extraterrestrials are "real". However, the Democrat said that he had not yet seen any himself. The Republican Trump then accused him on Thursday of "leaking" secret information and thus making a "big mistake". Trump did not say what kind of allegedly secret information was involved.

A few days after his seemingly joking statement, Obama clarified in an Instagram post: "Statistically speaking, the universe is so vast that it's likely that there's extraterrestrial life out there." However, given the distances between different solar systems, it is unlikely that Earth has been visited by aliens.

During his presidency, he himself had "no evidence whatsoever that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"