Following massive criticism, US President Donald Trump's administration rejects the establishment of a controversial compensation fund for alleged victims of the justice system. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in the US parliament: "We will not pursue the fund."

ARCHIVE - Members of the far-right militia "Oath Keepers" stand on the east front of the US Capitol. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/dpa

Trump had recently been sharply criticized for the compensation fund, even within his own party. Apparently, the US government has now bowed to this pressure. Critics spoke of "bribes" for Trump loyalists and of corruption. In Congress, votes on other budget appropriations were delayed in order to build up pressure on Trump.

According to earlier information from the US Department of Justice, around 1.8 billion dollars (around 1.5 billion euros) were to flow into the new fund to compensate alleged victims of politically or ideologically motivated actions by the state.

Money for those involved in the storming of the Capitol?

Critics feared that state money could be used to reward Trump supporters who were involved in the storming of the Capitol in 2021 and were charged for this during Joe Biden's time in office. Trump had issued pardons for many of the defendants after taking office in 2025.

On January 6, 2021, there was a violent storming of the parliament building in the US capital Washington, where the election victory of Democrat and Trump opponent Biden was to be officially confirmed.

Trump's controversial settlement with the IRS

The fund was the result of a remarkable settlement: The head of state had filed a lawsuit against the state as a private individual in January and demanded billions in compensation. In the lawsuit, a former employee of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was accused of unlawfully gaining access to tax data from the Trump Organization family company during Trump's first term in office (2017-2021) and passing it on to "left-leaning media". The agency reports to the US Treasury Department, which, like the Justice Department, is controlled by Trump's government team.

The parties settled the legal dispute with a settlement. According to the settlement, the tax authority will also refrain from retrospectively auditing the Trumps' tax returns - another unusual step.

A federal court in Virginia had recently temporarily halted the establishment of the controversial fund. In doing so, the court wanted to ensure that no money could be irrevocably paid out via the fund until the case had been resolved.